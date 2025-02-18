WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments

UFC lightweight King Green is going to bat for Anthony Smith following some harsh criticism from former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw.

During a 2024 appearance on the JAXXON podcast, Dillashaw questioned “Lionheart” Smith’s heart, claiming he “gives up” in his fights.

“Okay, so, he gives up,” Dillashaw said. “Did he give himself that [‘Lionheart’] name or what? He gives up in there.”

Speaking on a more recent edition of the podcast, King Green — formerly known as Bobby Green — confronted Dillashaw about the comments.

He noted that while Smith never won a UFC title at light heavyweight, he has dozens of professional fights, and wouldn’t have made the walk so many times if he didn’t have heart.

“When you said he wasn’t a champ or he wasn’t going to be a champ, I get that brother, I get it,” Green told Dillashaw. “But there’s other parts to that.

“I was looking up your record. You’re 18-5, is it? That’s what, 23 fights? 23. Have you seen how many fights Anthony Smith has? He has like 50 something fights. It’s a crazy number.”