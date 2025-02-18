WATCH | UFC lightweight King Green confronts TJ Dillashaw over Anthony Smith comments
UFC lightweight King Green is going to bat for Anthony Smith following some harsh criticism from former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw.
During a 2024 appearance on the JAXXON podcast, Dillashaw questioned “Lionheart” Smith’s heart, claiming he “gives up” in his fights.
💪 King Green defends Anthony Smith and explains TJ Dillashaw that someone with 50+ professional MMA fights can’t be called “has no heart.”
🎥 @JaxxonPodcast pic.twitter.com/a9ZSJYlTra
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 17, 2025
“Okay, so, he gives up,” Dillashaw said. “Did he give himself that [‘Lionheart’] name or what? He gives up in there.”
Speaking on a more recent edition of the podcast, King Green — formerly known as Bobby Green — confronted Dillashaw about the comments.
He noted that while Smith never won a UFC title at light heavyweight, he has dozens of professional fights, and wouldn’t have made the walk so many times if he didn’t have heart.
“When you said he wasn’t a champ or he wasn’t going to be a champ, I get that brother, I get it,” Green told Dillashaw. “But there’s other parts to that.
“I was looking up your record. You’re 18-5, is it? That’s what, 23 fights? 23. Have you seen how many fights Anthony Smith has? He has like 50 something fights. It’s a crazy number.”
Green: ‘You don’t make that walk 50 something times’ if you don’t have heart
Dillashaw then reiterated his belief that Smith doesn’t have enough heart to become a world champion, but Green didn’t back down.
“What I’m trying to get you to understand is this,” he said. “When you say he don’t have no heart, you don’t make that walk 50 something times against the UFC’s best.”
Green also reminded Dillashaw that Smith likely fought through numerous injuries in his career, which is another testament to his heart.
“The injury part,” he said. “You have to go out there busted up a lot. And so we don’t take into consideration some of the things that happen behind the scenes.”
What do you think of this exchange between King Green and TJ Dillashaw?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anthony Smith Bobby Green TJ Dillashaw UFC