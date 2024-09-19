Michael Chandler predicts Conor McGregor’s UFC future: “Sometimes his body and his brain want other things”

Michael Chandler still thinks Conor McGregor will make the walk to the Octagon at least once more.

McGregor has not been seen in action since suffering a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. That fight took place in 2021. While the “Notorious” one was penciled in to fight Chandler earlier this year, a toe injury derailed that plan.

Now, Chandler will get a chance to avenge his loss to Charles Oliveira. The two will meet in a rematch at UFC 309 this November.

As for McGregor, Chandler sees the Irishman putting on his UFC gloves again.

