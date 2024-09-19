Michael Chandler predicts Conor McGregor’s UFC future: “Sometimes his body and his brain want other things”

By Fernando Quiles - September 19, 2024

Michael Chandler still thinks Conor McGregor will make the walk to the Octagon at least once more.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

McGregor has not been seen in action since suffering a broken leg during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. That fight took place in 2021. While the “Notorious” one was penciled in to fight Chandler earlier this year, a toe injury derailed that plan.

Now, Chandler will get a chance to avenge his loss to Charles Oliveira. The two will meet in a rematch at UFC 309 this November.

As for McGregor, Chandler sees the Irishman putting on his UFC gloves again.

Michael Chandler Predicts Conor McGregor UFC Return

Michael Chandler spoke to MMAFighting.com and he expressed his belief that Conor McGregor will eventually fight again.

“I do think [he returns],” Chandler said. “Maybe I’ve just been so close to it and so focused on it that you just look at his history, Conor McGregor is a nothing, nobody without the sport of mixed martial arts. Without the UFC platform. Without the legacy that he has created.

“I believe he’s romantic about it. I believe that he loves the sport. I believe that his spirit loves the sport but sometimes his body and his brain want other things. I’ve never walked a mile in that man’s shoes, neither have you, so who are we to critique him? But I do believe he comes back and when he does, I’ll be waiting. I just might have the title by then.”

Some fans and experts believe Chandler did a disservice to himself by waiting on McGregor only to walk away empty-handed. That will be a moot point if Chandler can get a measure of revenge on Oliveira inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

