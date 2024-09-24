REPORT | Former ONE champion Reinier de Ridder signs with UFC

Former two-division ONE champion Reinier de Ridder has reportedly inked a multi-fight contract with the UFC after a brief free agency.

X account UFC Roster Tracker was the first to report the news of De Ridder’s addition to the UFC roster. MMA Junkie confirmed the signing with an anonymous source close to De Ridder and his team.

De Ridder earned titles at middleweight and light heavyweight during his ONE tenure. After a rocky contract dispute with the promotion, he was granted his release earlier this year, fighting at UAE Warriors 51.

De Ridder defeated Magomedmurad Khasaev by first-round TKO to get back in the win column. Before the knockout win, he suffered back-to-back title losses to Anatoly Malykhin in 2022 and 2024.