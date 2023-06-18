Arman Tsarukyan takes aim at Michael Chandler following UFC Vegas 75: “If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ”
Michael Chandler continues to get called out by Arman Tsarukyan.
The number eight-ranked UFC lightweight has been calling for a showdown with “Iron” Michael Chandler for a few months now. Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t taken his attention off “The Ultimate Fighter” season 31 coach. Following his third-round TKO victory over Joaquim Silva at UFC Vegas 75, Arman Tsarukyan once again fired shots at Michael Chandler on Twitter.
Hey @MikeChandlerMMA if you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight iq
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 18, 2023
“Hey @MikeChandlerMMA if you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ.”
Arman Tsarukyan’s beef with Michael Chandler
As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Arman Tsarukyan has called out Michael Chandler. Back in January, the 23-fight veteran questioned Chandler’s top five lightweight ranking.
Hey @MikeChandlerMMA it’s time to defend your rankings! Lowest fight IQ in the division against new mma generation. I won’t see you at the top 🫡
— Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) January 27, 2023
“Hey @MikeChandlerMMA it’s time to defend your rankings! Lowest fight IQ in the division against new mma generation. I won’t see you at the top.”
During an appearance on Michael Bisping’s “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Chandler responded to Tsarukyan’s comments from earlier this year. Chandler dismissed the fellow 155-pounder as a credible threat (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I didn’t respond, because I haven’t even seen him fight,” Chandler said. “Not disrespecting or whatever. I know he fought (Mateusz) Gamrot; I haven’t really seen Gamrot fight either. I appreciate the callout. That’s exactly what I would do if I was him, but no thanks, man. I’m over here talking about Conor and TUF. You think I’m worried about freaking Arman Tsarukyan with a silent T at the beginning of his name?”
While Michael Chandler told Bisping that he’s the right guy to call out, he didn’t agree with how Arman Tsarukyan went about it.
“It was a good callout, good for him,” Chandler admitted. “He was coming at me, but that’s not how you get a fight with me, dude.”
Topics:Arman Tsarukyan Michael Chandler UFC