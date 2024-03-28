Conor McGregor downplays future acting roles after Road House release: “I don’t actually fancy it”

By Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024

Don’t expect to see former UFC champion Conor McGregor in too many films moving forward.

Conor McGregor in Road House

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That defeat saw Conor McGregor break his leg in the final seconds of the first round, and he was forced to spend a lot of time off. During his time on the shelf, he appeared in the remake of the 1989 classic, ‘Road House’.

The film was released earlier this week on Amazon Prime, to mostly average reviews. Most of the praise went to the movie’s main two stars, Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. Despite having offers to star in more films in the future, don’t expect to see the Irishman acting a whole lot in the future.

Speaking in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Conor McGregor was asked about his acting future. There, ‘The Notorious’ opined that he has a lot of films that he could potentially star in. Given his star power and charisma, he has the opportunity to pursue acting if he really wants to.

However, the former UFC champion doesn’t really want to do that. In the interview, McGregor stated that he doesn’t really enjoy acting that much, and it’s not something he sees himself doing a lot of. He would much rather return to what he does best, and that’s fighting.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REJECTS ANY SORT OF RETIREMENT TALK AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “IT’S TO THE MOTHERF*CKING GRAVE”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor discusses acting future after Road House

“I can get anything I want, I can do anything I want. To even that alone, can cause people to lose themselves.” Conor McGregor stated to TNT Sports in the interview. “So you know, it’s just about keeping levelheaded, getting your training in. I think right, and I’m only thinking about this movie business and I said to the director the other day. I feel like I could actually play any role on planet Earth, because I feel my life is so far removed from reality.”

He continued, “Nobody knows me, nobody really knows me. They have assumptions of me. But nobody really knows me, and that is in my favor. I feel like I could play any role. People are saying I look different every day, every time people see me I look different. If that was somewhere I wanted to go, I could fancy it.”

“But, I don’t actually fancy it. That’s the thing.” Conor McGregor concluded. “I’m not really into it, to be honest. It’s a bit weird to me. Just get me back in that octagon.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you want to see the UFC star continue to act?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker speaks after booking UFC Saudi Arabia showdown with Khamzat Chimaev: "He's a hard fighter"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024
Georges St-Pierre, Dana White
Georges St. Pierre

Georges St-Pierre opens up on Dana White preventing Oscar De La Hoya boxing match: "F that guy"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024

Former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre was ready to face Oscar De La Hoya in 2021 until Dana White stepped in.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor rejects any sort of retirement talk ahead of UFC return: "It's to the motherf*cking grave"

Josh Evanoff - March 28, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC, GSP
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre details the strategy he would have used against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

Georges St-Pierre is detailing the strategy he would have used in a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 set for August 18 in Perth, Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya reportedly in discussions

Susan Cox - March 28, 2024

UFC 305 is set for August 18th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia and it’s been reported that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya is in discussions.

Andre Petroski

Andre Petroski plans to continue to prove he's the best grappler at middleweight by beating Jacob Malkoun at UFC Atlantic City

Cole Shelton - March 28, 2024
Maycee Barber, Amanda Ribas, UFC, UFC Jacksonville
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber claps back at Erin Blanchfield following “pathetic” remarks: “She’s fighting girls after I already changed them”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Maycee Barber has hit back at Erin Blanchfield as the two flyweight stars continue to trade blows and tease a future showdown.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Brendan Schaub believes Conor McGregor is undoubtedly the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time: “No one wants to hear this”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Former MMA fighter Brendan Schaub believes that Conor McGregor is the most underpaid UFC fighter of all time.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Cory Sandhagen explains why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in upcoming UFC title fight with Merab Dvalishvili: “He’s that much better of a striker”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen has explained why he likes Sean O’Malley’s chances in a title showdown with Merab Dvalishvili.

Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Javier Mendez refutes Daniel Cormier's claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Nobody is more dangerous”

Harry Kettle - March 28, 2024

Coach Javier Mendez has disagreed with Daniel Cormier’s claim that Islam Makhachev is more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.