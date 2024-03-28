Conor McGregor downplays future acting roles after Road House release: “I don’t actually fancy it”

Don’t expect to see former UFC champion Conor McGregor in too many films moving forward.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That defeat saw Conor McGregor break his leg in the final seconds of the first round, and he was forced to spend a lot of time off. During his time on the shelf, he appeared in the remake of the 1989 classic, ‘Road House’.

The film was released earlier this week on Amazon Prime, to mostly average reviews. Most of the praise went to the movie’s main two stars, Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor. Despite having offers to star in more films in the future, don’t expect to see the Irishman acting a whole lot in the future.

Speaking in a recent interview with TNT Sports, Conor McGregor was asked about his acting future. There, ‘The Notorious’ opined that he has a lot of films that he could potentially star in. Given his star power and charisma, he has the opportunity to pursue acting if he really wants to.

However, the former UFC champion doesn’t really want to do that. In the interview, McGregor stated that he doesn’t really enjoy acting that much, and it’s not something he sees himself doing a lot of. He would much rather return to what he does best, and that’s fighting.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REJECTS ANY SORT OF RETIREMENT TALK AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “IT’S TO THE MOTHERF*CKING GRAVE”

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor discusses acting future after Road House

“I can get anything I want, I can do anything I want. To even that alone, can cause people to lose themselves.” Conor McGregor stated to TNT Sports in the interview. “So you know, it’s just about keeping levelheaded, getting your training in. I think right, and I’m only thinking about this movie business and I said to the director the other day. I feel like I could actually play any role on planet Earth, because I feel my life is so far removed from reality.”

He continued, “Nobody knows me, nobody really knows me. They have assumptions of me. But nobody really knows me, and that is in my favor. I feel like I could play any role. People are saying I look different every day, every time people see me I look different. If that was somewhere I wanted to go, I could fancy it.”

“But, I don’t actually fancy it. That’s the thing.” Conor McGregor concluded. “I’m not really into it, to be honest. It’s a bit weird to me. Just get me back in that octagon.”

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Do you want to see the UFC star continue to act?