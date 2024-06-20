Michael Chandler hints at fighting Max Holloway amidst Conor McGregor’s uncertain UFC return

By Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler might entertain a clash with BMF titleholder Max Holloway before or after his expected Conor McGregor fight.

Michael Chandler, Max Holloway

Chandler and McGregor were scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. But, McGregor recently withdrew from the matchup due to an undisclosed injury, and the fight is on the shelf until a later date.

It’s a disappointing setback for all involved, especially for Chandler, after waiting almost two years for his desired McGregor fight. He hasn’t competed since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

UFC CEO Dana White and the rest of the matchmakers feel Chandler will likely wait for McGregor for his next fight. But, a slew of possibilities are on the table for Chandler if he defeats McGregor inside the Octagon.

During Chandler’s long hiatus, Holloway has re-emerged as a superstar after winning the BMF title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. After a Twitter follower pitched a possible fight with Holloway, Chandler appeared down to making it happen.

Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway for the BMF belt?

In a recent tweet, Chandler seemed open to facing Holloway in the Octagon.

As of this writing, Holloway hasn’t responded to the pitch. He’s expected to fight UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria later this year.

Chandler signed with the UFC in 2020 after a long, decorated tenure in Bellator. He defeated Dan Hooker in his UFC debut at UFC 257, before falling to Charles Oliveira for the then-vacant lightweight belt at UFC 262.

Chandler vs. Holloway was briefly in the works to headline UFC 303 after McGregor’s withdrawal, but the matchup quickly shut down. It’s uncertain when Holloway will return to the Octagon in 2024.

Chandler and Holloway are two of the most explosive, entertaining fighters in combat sports. A BMF title clash between them could break the internet if Chandler beats McGregor first.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

