Michael Chandler hints at fighting Max Holloway amidst Conor McGregor’s uncertain UFC return

UFC star Michael Chandler might entertain a clash with BMF titleholder Max Holloway before or after his expected Conor McGregor fight.

Chandler and McGregor were scheduled to headline UFC 303 on June 29 in Las Vegas. But, McGregor recently withdrew from the matchup due to an undisclosed injury, and the fight is on the shelf until a later date.

It’s a disappointing setback for all involved, especially for Chandler, after waiting almost two years for his desired McGregor fight. He hasn’t competed since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

UFC CEO Dana White and the rest of the matchmakers feel Chandler will likely wait for McGregor for his next fight. But, a slew of possibilities are on the table for Chandler if he defeats McGregor inside the Octagon.

During Chandler’s long hiatus, Holloway has re-emerged as a superstar after winning the BMF title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. After a Twitter follower pitched a possible fight with Holloway, Chandler appeared down to making it happen.