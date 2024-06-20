Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III rematch set for August 24th in Mexico

It seems that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather will be running it back with John Gotti III later this summer.

‘Money’ has remained retired as a professional boxer since his 2017 knockout win over Conor McGregor. However, in the years since then, Floyd Mayweather has continued to compete in exhibition boxing matches. Since December 2018, the former champion has faced everyone from Logan Paul to Tenshin Nasukawa.

However, Floyd Mayweather’s last exhibition ended in controversy. Last June in Miami, the retired boxer faced John Gotti III. The grandson of New York mobster John Gotti, the young fighter had earned a few wins in the cage, and in the ring. However, he failed to find any success against Mayweather last summer.

Eventually, John Gotti III got very frustrated. With Floyd Mayweather taunting him, he began to taunt back and do a lot of clinching. That seemingly got on the nerves of ‘Money’, who amplified his taunts. Prior to round six of the contest, the referee warned that if the two didn’t calm down, the fight would be called off. They didn’t, and the bout was ruled a no-contest later in the round.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to face John Gotti III in exhibition rematch

However, John Gotti III didn’t stop throwing punches. He walked around the referee and swarmed Floyd Mayweather after the fight was called off. As a result, a full-scale brawl broke out between the two camps. Other fights around the arena broke out as well, marking a wild end to the exhibition contest.

Immediately following the no-contest, the two sides began discussing a rematch. While Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III was targeted for February during Super Bowl weekend, the bout didn’t come together. However, as announced by DAZN Boxing earlier today, the fight will be going down on August 24th in Mexico.

As of now, there’s no confirmation that the fight is an exhibition, but that’s likely the case. For Floyd Mayweather, the announcement is his second in the last few months. He was initially expected to face former opponent Victor Ortiz in Mexico later this year, but the bout was canceled. Instead, he will meet John Gotti III once again.

What do you make of this boxing news? Will you watch Floyd Mayweather’s rematch with John Gotti III in August?