Michael Chandler explains why he is “ticked off” by recent Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis booking: “What are we doing?”

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has explained why he isn’t a big fan of the recent Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis booking.

On October 14, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are scheduled to square off in the co-main event of the KSI vs Tommy Fury card in Manchester, England. It’s a bout that has been teased for a long time now, but many fans have already said they don’t think it’ll happen. The reason, of course, is because Danis pulled out of his previously scheduled showdown with KSI.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR SAYS HE WILL BE TRAINING DILLON DANIS FOR HIS FIGHT WITH LOGAN PAUL: “DILLON WILL WIN, FOR SURE”

Either way, the whole match-up is likely to create quite the circus. As you can imagine, it’ll garner opinions from every corner of the combat sports sphere – including the UFC.

In a recent video on his channel, Michael Chandler had the following to say on the matter.

“What’re we doing? Logan Paul just got booked to fight Dillon Danis in a boxing match,” Chandler said. “Now, we got the Paul brothers themselves. Absolute social media internet superstars. I get it. Everything they do, people pay attention. On the one hand, you’ve got Jake Paul who I believe is legitimizing himself as a pro boxer. Subsequently, you have Logan Paul who now has fought KSI and is now fighting Dillon Danis.