Terrance McKinney says UFC Vegas 78 win is the start of his championship run: “God resurrected my career and we’re back”

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023
UFC fighter Terrance McKinney believes that his win last weekend could be the start of his championship run.

Terrance McKinney

For quite some time now, Terrance McKinney has been seen as a really fun prospect in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Unfortunately for him, while he always puts on fun fights, he doesn’t always pick up the win. Heading into Saturday night, McKinney was riding a two-fight losing streak after being finished by Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov.

When going up against Mike Breeden on short notice, however, McKinney was able to shine, securing a first-round win in less than 90 seconds.

During a recent interview, ‘T Wrecks’ gave his thoughts on what the future holds for him.

“I wore this mouth guard that says ‘Champion’ because I believe this is the start of my championship run. I’m going to get what God promised me. (I stayed positive in the losses because) I’ve got my song. I ain’t got no words, I ain’t got no words, I saw that extra money on the check, and I ain’t got no worries. You might fall sometimes, but the comeback’s always going to be better. They tried to dig my grave, and God resurrected my career and we’re back.”

McKinney shoots for the stars

“We might be back in there in September, it’s looking like. But I just want to take time and just enjoy my son. I missed his birthday. So maybe the end of September, October we’d like to get back in there. (If) they want me to fight that soon, let’s get a new contract and some more money. I don’t remember what card it was, but we’re going to stay ready so we don’t got to get ready.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s next for Terrance McKinney? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Terrance McKinney UFC

