Israel Adesanya warns Dricus Du Plessis that he has not secured a title opportunity: “He’s not calling the shots, I am”

Israel Adesanya has issued a warning to Dricus du Plessis that he hasn’t necessarily earned a shot at the title yet.

Back at UFC 290, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis faced off in the Octagon following the latter’s win over Robert Whittaker. By all accounts, it seemed as if du Plessis would get the next shot at Adesanya’s UFC middleweight championship. However, with Dricus not being ready in time for UFC 293, Sean Strickland got the call instead.

Again, though, it did seem as if du Plessis had done enough to work his way into a title opportunity. After all, he’d beaten Whittaker, the man who many consider to be one of the best 185-pounders in the world.

During a recent interview, Adesanya agreed with his coach Eugene Bareman in saying that the South African may not get what he desires.