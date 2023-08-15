Israel Adesanya warns Dricus Du Plessis that he has not secured a title opportunity: “He’s not calling the shots, I am”

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2023
Israel Adesanya has issued a warning to Dricus du Plessis that he hasn’t necessarily earned a shot at the title yet.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis

Back at UFC 290, Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis faced off in the Octagon following the latter’s win over Robert Whittaker. By all accounts, it seemed as if du Plessis would get the next shot at Adesanya’s UFC middleweight championship. However, with Dricus not being ready in time for UFC 293, Sean Strickland got the call instead.

Again, though, it did seem as if du Plessis had done enough to work his way into a title opportunity. After all, he’d beaten Whittaker, the man who many consider to be one of the best 185-pounders in the world.

RELATED: COACH CLAIMS DRICUS DU PLESSIS MAY NOT RECEIVE A TITLE SHOT AFTER FAILING TO STEP UP AGAINST ISRAEL ADESANYA AT UFC 293

During a recent interview, Adesanya agreed with his coach Eugene Bareman in saying that the South African may not get what he desires.

Adesanya warns du Plessis

“Definitely, (Chimaev could pass Du Plessis). But again, I do wanna fight Dricus,” Adesanya said. “But he has to know, he’s not calling the shots here. That’s the thing, I am. So, again, ‘My foot was this, my foot was that.’ Yeah… We’ll see.”

Quotes via MMA News

Israel Adesanya is attempting to further cement his legacy as one of the best fighters in UFC history. If he’s able to get past Sean Strickland in Australia, and Dricus du Plessis can stay healthy, something tells us he’ll want to put this rivalry to bed once and for all given how personal it has become.

Are you excited by the idea of Israel Adesanya taking on Dricus du Plessis? What do you think will happen if they do square off? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

