Dana White hints Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback announcement is imminent: “News coming soon!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White raised some eyebrows during a recent Instagram Live session when one viewer asked about Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return to the cage at UFC 303 earlier this summer. But, just weeks away from the event, McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury, putting his return indefinitely on hold.

Since his UFC 303 withdrawal, McGregor has publically called for a fight at UFC 310 on December 7th. The Chandler fight seems like the most likely option for McGregor’s return opponent, despite some ominous social media posts from the two sides.

White has recently said that he’s not entertaining McGregor’s comeback until he’s medically cleared to fight. The two longtime business partners briefly spoke while the two sides were in Sturgis, South Dakota for a motorcycle event.

In a Wednesday night Instagram Live session, mainly to promote Power Slap’s Road to the Title show, White revealed that McGregor news is “coming soon”.

Dana White teases upcoming announcement for Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback

In addition to the McGregor tease, White also teased some upcoming news regarding Chandler, Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway. Interestingly enough, Holloway is already booked for a featherweight title clash against Ilia Topuria in October.

Details regarding McGregor’s potential UFC return have been kept behind closed doors since UFC 303. White’s Instagram live session is the closest thing fight fans have for an answer when it comes to McGregor’s comeback.

McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It’s been a long road back to the cage after McGregor and Chandler squared off as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

McGregor is looking to snap a recent losing skid of defeats in three of his last four fights. He hasn’t earned a win since finishing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier says Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson could feature the biggest "Backfire in the history of the sport"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024
Ben Askren, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Ben Askren reignites Kamaru Usman feud, says former champion is "over the hill" in career

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren may be retired, but he still has plenty of energy to poke some of his former adversaries, including Kamaru Usman.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh
UFC

Dana White opens up on future plans with Turki Alalshikh ahead of UFC 306: "We're going to do more stuff together"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024

UFC President Dana White and Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh are just getting started.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira admits that he's "dying to fight" ahead of UFC return: "Soon the lightweight lion is going to hunt!"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is ready to return to the cage.

Gilbert Burns, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Gilbert Burns explains why he'd accept future fights with teammates Shavkat Rakhmonov, Ian Machado Garry

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

While many UFC fighters would hesitate to sign the dotted line if offered to fight a teammate, Gilbert Burns is one of the exceptions.

Petr Yan

Petr Yan reveals plans for UFC 310 return in December, wants former champion as his next opponent

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Benji Radach
UFC

Chael Sonnen pays tribute to teammate Benji Radach following his tragic death: "It's a hard moment"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has issued a lengthy statement on the recent death of his former teammate Benji Radach.

Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov
Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson rips apart Khabib Nurmagomedov for 'Lucky punch' comment: "Ya fat f***!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 28, 2024

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson didn’t take long to notice Khabib Nurmagomedov’s declaration about the lone way he feels he’d lose to him.

Sean O’Malley Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Sean O’Malley would "love" to KO Floyd Mayweather in boxing match: "That would be crazy"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC Bantamweight Champion, Sean O’Malley, would “love” the chance to shut the lights off Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Stephen Thompson agrees with Michael Chandler's plan to wait for Conor McGregor fight: "Who else is he going to fight?"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson is in agreement with Michael Chandler’s strategy to wait for Conor McGregor.