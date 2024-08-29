Dana White hints Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback announcement is imminent: “News coming soon!”
UFC CEO Dana White raised some eyebrows during a recent Instagram Live session when one viewer asked about Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.
McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return to the cage at UFC 303 earlier this summer. But, just weeks away from the event, McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury, putting his return indefinitely on hold.
Since his UFC 303 withdrawal, McGregor has publically called for a fight at UFC 310 on December 7th. The Chandler fight seems like the most likely option for McGregor’s return opponent, despite some ominous social media posts from the two sides.
White has recently said that he’s not entertaining McGregor’s comeback until he’s medically cleared to fight. The two longtime business partners briefly spoke while the two sides were in Sturgis, South Dakota for a motorcycle event.
In a Wednesday night Instagram Live session, mainly to promote Power Slap’s Road to the Title show, White revealed that McGregor news is “coming soon”.
🚨 Dana White tells us we have fight news for multiple fighters coming soon:
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler
Alexander Volkanovski
Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway
(via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/49E3v6nT8P
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 29, 2024
In addition to the McGregor tease, White also teased some upcoming news regarding Chandler, Charles Oliveira, and Max Holloway. Interestingly enough, Holloway is already booked for a featherweight title clash against Ilia Topuria in October.
Details regarding McGregor’s potential UFC return have been kept behind closed doors since UFC 303. White’s Instagram live session is the closest thing fight fans have for an answer when it comes to McGregor’s comeback.
McGregor hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It’s been a long road back to the cage after McGregor and Chandler squared off as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31.
McGregor is looking to snap a recent losing skid of defeats in three of his last four fights. He hasn’t earned a win since finishing Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.
