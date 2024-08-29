Dana White hints Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback announcement is imminent: “News coming soon!”

UFC CEO Dana White raised some eyebrows during a recent Instagram Live session when one viewer asked about Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon.

McGregor was supposed to face Michael Chandler in his return to the cage at UFC 303 earlier this summer. But, just weeks away from the event, McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury, putting his return indefinitely on hold.

Since his UFC 303 withdrawal, McGregor has publically called for a fight at UFC 310 on December 7th. The Chandler fight seems like the most likely option for McGregor’s return opponent, despite some ominous social media posts from the two sides.

White has recently said that he’s not entertaining McGregor’s comeback until he’s medically cleared to fight. The two longtime business partners briefly spoke while the two sides were in Sturgis, South Dakota for a motorcycle event.

In a Wednesday night Instagram Live session, mainly to promote Power Slap’s Road to the Title show, White revealed that McGregor news is “coming soon”.