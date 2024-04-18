Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan made a mistake by not taking the title fight at UFC 302: “This sport moves fast”

Michael Chandler thinks Arman Tsarukayn made a mistake by not taking the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

After Tsarukyan beat Charles Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300, he revealed he was offered the title fight against Makhachev in the locker room. However, Tsarukyan turned it down leaving Dustin Poirier to get the title shot, which Chandler says is a mistake as he says MMA moves fast and that could be the only chance Tsarukyan gets to fight for the belt.

“Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira. Sounds like he’s gonna be the number one contender next. I also don’t understand why he didn’t take that fight. I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast. June 1, you’re gonna see the lightweight title happen. Then a couple of weeks later, you’re gonna see the biggest fight (McGregor-Chandler), a fight way bigger, and both guys can make lightweight. The sport moves fast, so you’ve gotta take your opportunities and you’ve gotta pounce on them,” Chandler said on The MMA Hour.

Michael Chandler does make a good point, as the winner of his fight against Conor McGregor could leapfrog Arman Tsarukyan for the next title shot due to their star power. Or, if Poirier upsets Makhachev, an immediate rematch could possibly be next, further delaying Tsarukyan potentially getting a title shot.

But, Arman Tsarukyan has already lost to Islam Makhachev, so fighting him on short notice again is something he didn’t want to do, as he wants to take the fight on a full camp.

Chandler, meanwhile, is looking to leapfrog Tsarukyan with a win over Conor McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29. Although the fight is at welterweight, Chandler knows if he can beat McGregor it will do wonders for his career.