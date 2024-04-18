Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan made a mistake by not taking the title fight at UFC 302: “This sport moves fast”

By Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Michael Chandler thinks Arman Tsarukayn made a mistake by not taking the title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1 in Newark, New Jersey.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan

After Tsarukyan beat Charles Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300, he revealed he was offered the title fight against Makhachev in the locker room. However, Tsarukyan turned it down leaving Dustin Poirier to get the title shot, which Chandler says is a mistake as he says MMA moves fast and that could be the only chance Tsarukyan gets to fight for the belt.

“Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira. Sounds like he’s gonna be the number one contender next. I also don’t understand why he didn’t take that fight. I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast. June 1, you’re gonna see the lightweight title happen. Then a couple of weeks later, you’re gonna see the biggest fight (McGregor-Chandler), a fight way bigger, and both guys can make lightweight. The sport moves fast, so you’ve gotta take your opportunities and you’ve gotta pounce on them,” Chandler said on The MMA Hour.

Michael Chandler does make a good point, as the winner of his fight against Conor McGregor could leapfrog Arman Tsarukyan for the next title shot due to their star power. Or, if Poirier upsets Makhachev, an immediate rematch could possibly be next, further delaying Tsarukyan potentially getting a title shot.

But, Arman Tsarukyan has already lost to Islam Makhachev, so fighting him on short notice again is something he didn’t want to do, as he wants to take the fight on a full camp.

Chandler, meanwhile, is looking to leapfrog Tsarukyan with a win over Conor McGregor at UFC 303 on June 29. Although the fight is at welterweight, Chandler knows if he can beat McGregor it will do wonders for his career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Arman Tsarukyan Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway blasts Ilia Topuria for naming lone stipulation for accepting title fight: "That's un-BMF"

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024
Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill
UFC

Daniel Cormier clarifies his stance on Alex Pereira knockout at UFC 300 after 'Big' John McCarthy addresses Herb Dean critics

Curtis Calhoun - April 18, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has cleared the air on his stance regarding Alex Pereira’s finishing sequence at UFC 300.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland promises to make 'dirty Brazilian' Paulo Costa bleed at UFC 302: "Brazil doesn't even like him!"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make Paulo Costa bleed in June.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF
Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria names the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “If not, I’m going to fight with Volk”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is naming the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.

Mark Coleman

MMA legend Mark Coleman wants to see the UFC introduce a women’s BMF title: “She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024
Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
UFC 300

Yan Xiaonan addresses her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300: “I was almost out”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Yan Xiaonan has issued a statement regarding her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react
Ben Askren

Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

Ben Askren believes that Jamahal Hill’s ego may have played a role in his knockout defeat to Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.