Max Holloway blasts Ilia Topuria for naming lone stipulation for accepting title fight: “That’s un-BMF”

Tensions between BMF titleholder Max Holloway and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria are ramping up ahead of a potential fight.

Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje with one second left in the fifth round at UFC 300 last Saturday. The former UFC featherweight champion earned his first UFC lightweight win and has many options for his next fight.

One option is a showdown with Topuria, who sat cage-side to watch Holloway earn the ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate in Las Vegas. Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title by defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.

Despite his earlier reluctance to face some of the top featherweights, Topuria seems intent on facing Holloway next. But, on the condition that Holloway’s BMF title will be on the line for their fight.