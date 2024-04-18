Max Holloway blasts Ilia Topuria for naming lone stipulation for accepting title fight: “That’s un-BMF”
Tensions between BMF titleholder Max Holloway and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria are ramping up ahead of a potential fight.
Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje with one second left in the fifth round at UFC 300 last Saturday. The former UFC featherweight champion earned his first UFC lightweight win and has many options for his next fight.
One option is a showdown with Topuria, who sat cage-side to watch Holloway earn the ‘Knockout of the Year’ candidate in Las Vegas. Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title by defeating Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298.
Despite his earlier reluctance to face some of the top featherweights, Topuria seems intent on facing Holloway next. But, on the condition that Holloway’s BMF title will be on the line for their fight.
Max Holloway replies to Ilia Topuria’s defiant stance on potential fight
In a recent interview with Jim Rome, Holloway responded to Topuria’s stance on a potential UFC clash.
“That’s not a very ‘BMF’ way to say it. A ‘BMF’ wouldn’t say, ‘I’m not going to fight this guy unless …’ That’s kind of un-‘BMF.’” Holloway responded. “Doesn’t sound ‘BMF’ the way he’s trying to demand it and saying, ‘I’m not going to fight.’
“A ‘BMF’ fights whatever, fights whoever, whenever, any weight, any time, and that’s not a tone of a ‘BMF.’”
Topuria vs. Holloway could potentially headline the UFC’s first-ever card in Spain later this year. While the UFC hasn’t announced a venue or date for a Spain event, UFC president Dana White is intent on booking it.
Before the Gaethje knockout, Holloway earned featherweight wins over Arnold Allen and The Korean Zombie. He’s looking to reclaim the featherweight throne after three title losses to Volkanovski.
While there’s mutual respect between Holloway and Topuria, competitive tensions are ramping up between the two sides. A BMF/UFC title headliner between Holloway and Topuria could be one of the biggest fights of 2024.
