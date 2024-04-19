Report | UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ could break the promotion’s gate record

Sources are saying that UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler could indeed break the promotion’s gate record.

UFC 303 will take place on Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event will feature the much-anticipated welterweight fight between former opposing TUF 31 coaches Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA).

McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 where he suffered a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) at UFC 264. In the process the Irishman suffered a broken leg but has since made a full recovery.

Chandler has only had 1 win and 3 losses in his last four fights in the Octagon. ‘Iron’ last fought and was defeated by Dustin Poirier in November of 2022 at UFC 281.

Tickets for the UFC 303 pay-per-view (ESPN+) event will go on sale on April 26th via AXS.

Insider information lists the prices for UFC 303: ‘McGregor vs. Chandler’ as follows:

Center riser $3,005.

Lower level lower side $2,505.

Lower level end low $2,005.

Lower level end middle $1,755.

Lower level end high $1,505.

Mezzanine low $1,255.

Mezzanine high $1,005.

Upper center high $705.

Upper center corner $605.

Upper level end low $505.

Upper level end high $405.

The figures listed above do not represent second-party resales.

Suffice to say, better start saving your pennies now….

UFC 300 which took place last weekend, was the third largest gate in promotion history at $16,508,823.

The largest gate record was set at UFC 205 in November of 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Headlining UFC 205 was Eddie Alvarez (30-8 MMA) vs. Conor McGregor in a lightweight title bout, producing a $17.7 million gate. McGregor defeated Alvarez by TKO, becoming a two-division UFC champion.

The current UFC 303 lineup looks like this:

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Andre Fili vs. Cub Swanson

Gillian Robertson vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Carlos Hernandez vs. Rei Tsuruya

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Joe Pyfer

Do you expect UFC 303 could break the promotion’s gate record? Will you be attending?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!