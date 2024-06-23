Michael Bisping scolds Kelvin Gastelum following UFC Saudi Arabia Weight Fiasco: “He clearly wasn’t dieting”

Michael Bisping Takes Issue with Kelvin Gastelum Over Weight Fiasco

On the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show, Michael Bisping said that while he enjoyed the fight, he thinks Kelvin Gastelum should take a hard look in the mirror and figure how to address his current situation (via MMAFighting.com).

“[Rodriguez] wanted to weigh in at 170 pounds, whereas Gastelum clearly wasn’t doing that throughout the training camp, so therefore you’re stronger, you’re more athletic, you recover from your training sessions quicker, and you come into the fight stronger and heavier,” Bisping explained. “Both men had a tremendous fight, I thought Daniel Rodriguez should be proud of himself, [he] really, really pushed Gastelum to the limit.

“Gastelum — even though he was heavy — still managed to keep a good pace for 15 minutes. The takedowns in Round 3 were kind of essential because Rodriguez was starting to find the mark in the cage. It was a great fight, it really was, both men should be proud of themselves.

“But Kelvin Gastelum — regarding the weight situation — should be ashamed of himself.”

Bisping also said he thinks Gastelum “clearly wasn’t dieting throughout training camp.” We’ll see what the UFC decides to do with Kelvin next following this recent debacle.