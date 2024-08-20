What’s next for the Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya after UFC 305?

The UFC was in Perth, Western Australia for a UFC 305 card that saw the middleweight title up for grabs.

In the main event of UFC 305, middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis was looking to defend his belt for the first time against former champ Israel Adesanya. It was a highly-anticipated bout as the two have had a rivalry for years.

Ultimately, it was Du Plessis who scored a fourth-round submission win over Adesanya to defend his middleweight title for the first time. Following UFC 305, here is what I think should be next for fighters involved in the main event.