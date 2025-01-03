Michael Bisping reveals how he managed to pass UFC’s pre-fight medical exams

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping has revealed how he was able to pass some of the promotion’s pre-fight medical exams.

Michael Bisping

We all know that Michael Bisping is an absolute warrior – and that much is an understatement. ‘The Count’ achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, with the majority of his best highlights coming in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

With the promotion, he became UFC middleweight champion of the world. He did so with one functioning eye, too, after an injury from earlier in his career led to him going blind in one eye.

In a recent podcast appearance, Bisping spoke candidly about the fear he had as a result of medical exams he’d have to take before fights.

 

Bisping discusses pre-fight medical exams

“I just lied my ass off in every test,” Bisping replied. “I even had a stupid little code with me and [Jason] Parillo. I would pass the pre-fight test somehow, and then at weigh-ins, the [commission] would want to check my vision. I was always terrified because I didn’t have [my fake eyeball] then, and my eye looked terrible. It looks worse now, but back then, it was a little bit better. You could clearly see when you looked at it that it wasn’t healthy.

“I would think all they had to do was cover my left eye and ask, ‘How many fingers am I holding up?’” Bisping added. “And then I would be f—ked. So, every training camp, the fight was the easy part — I was terrified because I am spending all of this money on this camp, putting all of this effort, going to fly to wherever I needed to be, and the day before the fight I’m going to be pulled from the fight.

“The stress was so major,” Bisping added. “When I would get past weigh-ins, I would be so relieved because I could fight — the stress was insane.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Michael Bisping UFC

