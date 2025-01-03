Michael Bisping reveals how he managed to pass UFC’s pre-fight medical exams

UFC legend Michael Bisping has revealed how he was able to pass some of the promotion’s pre-fight medical exams.

We all know that Michael Bisping is an absolute warrior – and that much is an understatement. ‘The Count’ achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, with the majority of his best highlights coming in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

With the promotion, he became UFC middleweight champion of the world. He did so with one functioning eye, too, after an injury from earlier in his career led to him going blind in one eye.

In a recent podcast appearance, Bisping spoke candidly about the fear he had as a result of medical exams he’d have to take before fights.