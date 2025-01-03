UFC commentators provide suggestion for Donald Cerrone’s return opponent

Michael Bisping and Paul Felder have provided suggestions for Donald Cerrone’s UFC return opponent.

As many of you know, Donald Cerrone is planning a remarkable mixed martial arts comeback. Ever since retiring, he’s focused his attention on several different ventures – but now, he’s hungry to get back in the cage.

Of course, being able to do so at the elite level is easier said than done. Cerrone is older, he’s been out of the game for a few years, and nobody really knows what he has left in the tank.

In the eyes of Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, however, if he’s going to fight in the UFC again, there’s one opponent that stands out above the rest.