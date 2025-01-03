UFC commentators provide suggestion for Donald Cerrone’s return opponent
Michael Bisping and Paul Felder have provided suggestions for Donald Cerrone’s UFC return opponent.
As many of you know, Donald Cerrone is planning a remarkable mixed martial arts comeback. Ever since retiring, he’s focused his attention on several different ventures – but now, he’s hungry to get back in the cage.
Of course, being able to do so at the elite level is easier said than done. Cerrone is older, he’s been out of the game for a few years, and nobody really knows what he has left in the tank.
In the eyes of Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, however, if he’s going to fight in the UFC again, there’s one opponent that stands out above the rest.
Bisping and Felder discuss Cerrone’s return opponent
“The one matchup that I think most people would sign off on if he’s even still not retired, it would be a rematch with Tony Ferguson,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast.
“Yeah, but that would have to be at least at 170, right? That could make sense,” Felder said. “And that’s a guy like, alright, you lost to him years ago. Tony’s been on a really rough skid. Really, really rough skid for a long time. It’s two guys that the UFC doesn’t really even want to be fighting so, what better way to get them both their fights on their contracts than to give them that?”
If this does happen, you’d have to imagine it will serve as the last time we see Tony Ferguson compete.
Would you be interested in seeing Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson run it back? If it happened, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
