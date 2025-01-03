Daniel Cormier reveals drastic measures he took during UFC run

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed the drastic measures he took during his iconic run with the promotion.

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Daniel Cormier achieved some truly incredible things. That’s especially true when it comes to his time in the UFC, where he was able to become a two-weight world champion. He only lost to two men in his career, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones, which says a lot about his legacy at the elite level.

Of course, in order to keep your place at the top of the mountain, you need to make sacrifices. For Cormier, that involved cutting things out of his life when he was trying to focus on the fight he had ahead of him.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier went into a bit more detail on the matter.