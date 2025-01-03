Daniel Cormier reveals drastic measures he took during UFC run

By Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed the drastic measures he took during his iconic run with the promotion.

Daniel Cormier

Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Daniel Cormier achieved some truly incredible things. That’s especially true when it comes to his time in the UFC, where he was able to become a two-weight world champion. He only lost to two men in his career, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones, which says a lot about his legacy at the elite level.

RELATED: Joe Rogan praises what Daniel Cormier achieved in MMA

Of course, in order to keep your place at the top of the mountain, you need to make sacrifices. For Cormier, that involved cutting things out of his life when he was trying to focus on the fight he had ahead of him.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier went into a bit more detail on the matter.

Cormier looks back at his career

“I tried to recreate that caveman s*** in me every fight. Abstain from sex for like a month. Don’t eat past like 2 pm in the afternoon,” Cormier began to explain on his YouTube channel.

“Literally just starving because when you’re hungry your mind goes to a place like, ‘If I had to go and kill something to eat right now, I would do it’. You can put yourself in almost a caveman mindset where you take all the pleasures of life that we as men love so much.

“Food, women, those things that you take it away from yourself and by the time you get in there with that dude you’re like, ‘Yo! You’re the reason I didn’t get to do this. You’re the reason I’m hungry,” Cormier continued.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What is your favorite memory from the career of Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Islam Makhachev, Arman Tsarukyan

UFC 311: ‘Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - January 3, 2025
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov vows to "choke" out Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311: "I can finish you"

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025

Umar Nurmagomedov believes he will finish Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311.

Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer targeted for UFC Mexico City in March

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

UFC Mexico City has reportedly added a middleweight tilt between Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor
Logan Paul

REPORT | UFC involved with Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul talks, fight targeted for April

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

According to a recent report, the UFC is on board with booking Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov brutally slams current state of Irish MMA: "They don't have fighters brother"

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seems eager to revive his rivalry with Irish MMA.

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler

Eddie Alvarez explains why Michael Chandler's UFC tenure has been "frustrating" for him

Cole Shelton - January 2, 2025
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime manager names one UFC star who can match 'The Eagle's' unbeaten MMA record

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime manager believes there is only one fighter who can match “The Eagle’s” undefeated MMA run.

Jon Jones press conference
Jon Jones

Former Jon Jones opponent predicts 'Bones' will retire after fighting Tom Aspinall in 2025

Fernando Quiles - January 2, 2025

Chael Sonnen believes that 2025 will mark the final year in the historic career of Jon Jones.

Ian Machado Garry
UFC

Ian Machado Garry offers to serve as backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has offered to serve as the backup fighter for Belal Muhammad vs Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Dana White's Twisted Steel
UFC

UFC president Dana White's bull Twisted Steel has passed away

Harry Kettle - January 2, 2025

UFC president Dana White’s prized bull, Twisted Steel, has sadly passed away.