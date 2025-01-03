Daniel Cormier reveals drastic measures he took during UFC run
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed the drastic measures he took during his iconic run with the promotion.
Throughout the course of his mixed martial arts career, Daniel Cormier achieved some truly incredible things. That’s especially true when it comes to his time in the UFC, where he was able to become a two-weight world champion. He only lost to two men in his career, Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones, which says a lot about his legacy at the elite level.
Of course, in order to keep your place at the top of the mountain, you need to make sacrifices. For Cormier, that involved cutting things out of his life when he was trying to focus on the fight he had ahead of him.
In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier went into a bit more detail on the matter.
Cormier looks back at his career
“I tried to recreate that caveman s*** in me every fight. Abstain from sex for like a month. Don’t eat past like 2 pm in the afternoon,” Cormier began to explain on his YouTube channel.
“Literally just starving because when you’re hungry your mind goes to a place like, ‘If I had to go and kill something to eat right now, I would do it’. You can put yourself in almost a caveman mindset where you take all the pleasures of life that we as men love so much.
“Food, women, those things that you take it away from yourself and by the time you get in there with that dude you’re like, ‘Yo! You’re the reason I didn’t get to do this. You’re the reason I’m hungry,” Cormier continued.
