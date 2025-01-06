Michael Bisping reveals his top five UFC fights of 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed his top five fights from last year as fans reflect on another big twelve months.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship had another big year in 2024. From title changes to iconic fights and beyond, there was a lot to get excited about. Of course, as we progress through entirely new chapters in mixed martial arts, we’re bound to see the quality of the sport increase as time goes on.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping reflect on crazy sparring story

So, unsurprisingly, the UFC was home to some absolutely incredible bouts in 2024. There were so many to work through on every single card, to the point where it’s pretty hard to formulate a list of the very best.

Alas, that’s exactly what UFC’s own Michael Bisping has done, with his top five reading as follows.