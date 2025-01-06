Michael Bisping reveals his top five UFC fights of 2024
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has revealed his top five fights from last year as fans reflect on another big twelve months.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship had another big year in 2024. From title changes to iconic fights and beyond, there was a lot to get excited about. Of course, as we progress through entirely new chapters in mixed martial arts, we’re bound to see the quality of the sport increase as time goes on.
RELATED: Rampage Jackson and Michael Bisping reflect on crazy sparring story
So, unsurprisingly, the UFC was home to some absolutely incredible bouts in 2024. There were so many to work through on every single card, to the point where it’s pretty hard to formulate a list of the very best.
Alas, that’s exactly what UFC’s own Michael Bisping has done, with his top five reading as follows.
Bisping’s top five UFC fights of 2024
5) Dricus Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya
4) Cub Swanson vs. Billy Quarantillo
3) Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
2) Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
1) Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje
Bisping had the following to say on his number one pick.
“They stood there, they both threw down, they both traded, they both gave us everything that we want to see in mixed martial arts, and of course, it ended with Max Holloway successful and Justin Gaethje unconscious face down on the canvas, which is something that we never thought we’d see happen.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Yes, there are things that we’d all change about the UFC. With that being said, if we get another dose of quality like this in 2025, we’ll all be left feeling pretty satisfied.
What do you make of Michael Bisping’s list? What were some of your favorite fights in the UFC in 2024 and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michael Bisping UFC