Michael Bisping reveals biggest concern for Arman Tsarukyan ahead of UFC 311 rematch with Islam Makhachev

By Fernando Quiles - January 15, 2025

Ahead of UFC 311, Michael Bisping has a major concern for Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan Michael Bisping

It’ll be Tsarukyan who will challenge Islam Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship this Saturday night. It’s a chance for “Ahalkalakets” to not only capture UFC gold for the first time, but get revenge on Makhachev for their 2019 bout.

While the title fight has the makings of an instant classic, Bisping does find something “alarming” about Tsarukyan prior to fight night.

RELATED: UFC 311: ARMAN TSARUKYAN HAS DEVELOPED A “NEW TECHNIQUE” FOR ISLAM MAKHACHEV FIGHT

Michael Bisping Questions Arman Tsarukyan’s Mindset Before UFC 311

During his pre-fight assessment of the UFC 311 main event on TNT Sports, Michael Bisping admitted that he’s not so sure Arman Tsarukyan will be able to keep his cool in high pressure situations against Islam Makhachev.

“The one thing that’s slightly concerning me for Arman Tsarukyan is the mindset,” Bisping said. “When he was walking out last time, he punched somebody in the crowd. That caused problems. That tells me about your temperament, that tells me about your ability to handle emotions in these big, big fights, and that can be a game changer.”

Another issue Bisping has with Tsarukyan is whether or not the challenger is bluffing when he says his commitment to MMA isn’t his sole focus.

“Arman Tsarukyan came out just recently and he said that he’s not fully committed to this sport,” Bisping said. “That, to me, is very alarming and I don’t know if he’s just trying to dismiss Islam, if he’s just being a little bit cocky or if subconsciously he’s already starting to make excuses.”

Arman Tsarukyan Michael Bisping UFC

