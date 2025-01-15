UFC 311: Arman Tsarukyan has developed a “new technique” for Islam Makhachev fight

Arman Tsarukyan has something special prepared for Islam Makhachev at UFC 311.

The card goes down this Saturday in Los Angeles, and Tsarukyan will challenge Makhachev for the coveted lightweight title in the main event. Makhachev is considered the top pound-for-pound fighter in MMA at present, so Tsarukyan faces an uphill battle, but he says he has developed a new technique he believes will help him win the fight.

“Ah, my new technique,” Tsarukyan told Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman on the Pound 4 Pound podcast (h/t MMA Fighting). “How can I share with you? This is a good move. Good things and he’s going to be surprised. I’ve never done it before.

“I train every day,” he added. “I want to find something new, to do something that I’ve never done before.”

Makhachev and Tsarukyan have met once before, back in 2019, in the latter’s UFC debut. Makhachev won that fight by decision, but Tsarukyan held his own. Tsarukyan has been red hot since, defeating the likes of Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira to earn his title shot.

He claims he’s changed a lot since he first met Makhachev.

“Of course, I’ve changed so much,” Tsarukyan said. “I have improved all my skills, but the best thing I feel it’s experience from the fights. When you fight, you go there, you do some mistakes during the fight and then go to the gym and work on your new skills and after each fight, I feel like I’m getting better, better, better. The best thing I from the fight I got experience.

“Especially UFC experience. When you fight the first time, you’re super excited, you’re nervous, but now I’m already used to it, for the crowd, for the people, for the media. Now it’s like a job — just go there and have fun and fight.”