Michael Bisping questions if Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC following recent injury: “His titanium skin bone has failed”
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned the future of Conor McGregor after he pulled out of UFC 303.
As we now know, Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303. He’s been forced to withdraw due to injury, meaning his bout with Michael Chandler will be pushed back to later in the year. Of course, while we all hope that still happens, there are serious questions that have been raised regarding the Irishman’s future and whether or not he’ll actually compete again.
The aforementioned Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on the issue.
Bisping’s McGregor view
“I don’t know why I was kind of optimistic that this fight was still going to go ahead,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I should have known, though. I was on a movie set last week and I was working with ‘Big’ John McCarthy, a man that is an absolute authority on mixed marital arts, and he told me in no uncertain terms this fight is not happening. He’s injured. He’s hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, that snapped against Dustin Poirier – his titanium skin bone has failed. That’s what ‘Big’ John said. I thought he was wrong. I thought he was mistaken.”
“The big question is, is that it? Will McGregor ever fight again,” Bisping said. “Now of course they’re going to move Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor to another date down the line. … He hurt himself this time. What’s to say he won’t hurt himself next time? What’s to say that he’ll ever be the same fighter again?
“Him competing against Dustin Poirier, when the leg snapped, might just be the last time that Conor McGregor ever steps foot inside an octagon. Fighters aren’t the same. Anderson Silva came back from the leg break – he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman, he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman still has problems now. So it might be the last time.”
