Michael Bisping questions if Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC following recent injury: “His titanium skin bone has failed”

By Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has questioned the future of Conor McGregor after he pulled out of UFC 303.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

As we now know, Conor McGregor is out of UFC 303. He’s been forced to withdraw due to injury, meaning his bout with Michael Chandler will be pushed back to later in the year. Of course, while we all hope that still happens, there are serious questions that have been raised regarding the Irishman’s future and whether or not he’ll actually compete again.

RELATED: Rampage Jackson defends ‘young legend’ Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: “He’s done a lot for our sport”

The aforementioned Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on the issue.

Bisping’s McGregor view

“I don’t know why I was kind of optimistic that this fight was still going to go ahead,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I should have known, though. I was on a movie set last week and I was working with ‘Big’ John McCarthy, a man that is an absolute authority on mixed marital arts, and he told me in no uncertain terms this fight is not happening. He’s injured. He’s hurt himself. His leg, the leg that he broke, that snapped against Dustin Poirier – his titanium skin bone has failed. That’s what ‘Big’ John said. I thought he was wrong. I thought he was mistaken.”

“The big question is, is that it? Will McGregor ever fight again,” Bisping said. “Now of course they’re going to move Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor to another date down the line. … He hurt himself this time. What’s to say he won’t hurt himself next time? What’s to say that he’ll ever be the same fighter again?

“Him competing against Dustin Poirier, when the leg snapped, might just be the last time that Conor McGregor ever steps foot inside an octagon. Fighters aren’t the same. Anderson Silva came back from the leg break – he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman, he wasn’t the same. Chris Weidman still has problems now. So it might be the last time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Michael Bipsing? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Tatsuro Taira, Alex Perez, UFC Vegas 93

What's next for Tatsuro Taira and Alex Perez after UFC Vegas 93?

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Opening betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 clash unveiled

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

The opening betting line for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC title clash is out.

Rampage Jackson, Conor McGregor
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson defends 'young legend' Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: "He's done a lot for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

Rampage Jackson has taken up for former UFC champion Conor McGregor in light of his recent injury.

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Ciryl Gane
UFC

VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

One UFC fan got to experience first-hand what it’s like to take a brutal body shot from former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane.

Jon Jones

Dana White opens up on Jon Jones' UFC return, confirms 'Bones' will be back soon

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024
Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

UFC antitrust trial continues as judge reveals "serious concerns" over $335 million settlement

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

It seems that the UFC antitrust trial won’t be coming to a close after all.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.
Dana White

Dana White claims Michael Chandler "Wants to wait" for Conor McGregor fight despite "No Guarantees" remark

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

According to Dana White, Michael Chandler isn’t ending his pursuit of former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White uncertain when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again: "Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick"

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t sure when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again after he was forced out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker.

Steve Erceg, Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg rips Alexandre Pantoja after claiming he “hit like a girl” in UFC 301 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg’s immense respect for Alexandre Pantoja has faltered since their May title clash.