Colby Covington takes aim at “hypocrite” Sean Strickland for suggesting UFC pay is utter garbage: “Who is he to say this?”

By Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after Sean Strickland for criticizing the state of fighter pay in the promotion.

Sean Strickland, Colby Covington

As we know, Sean Strickland is an outspoken guy. He’s made a career, at least in the last few years, out of letting the world know what he thinks. Some people believe it’s an act, whereas others just think that’s who he is. Either way, he’s annoyed a lot of people, and his latest frustration has been in relation to UFC fighter pay.

RELATED: Sean Strickland admits UFC pay is “utter garbage” in back and forth with Mike Perry: “I advocate for better pay for me and the entire roster”

Everybody is aware of the controversy surrounding fighter pay. Some believe they earn a good living, whereas others believe they’re being taken advantage of by the company. Regardless of which camp you fall into, it’s clear to see that Strickland thinks there needs to be some kind of reform in the future.

Colby Covington, another man who speaks his mind, has responded to Sean in a recent podcast.

Covington’s Strickland stance

“My thoughts are, Sean changed his life so he’s kind of hypocritical to be saying this,” Covington told SOSCAST. “Now he lives in a really nice mansion-style house, you know, has great cars, and has money in the bank, so who is he to say this? He’s literally being a hypocrite too, like, he’s talking about the guys that just started in UFC.

“He’s talking about the 10/10 pay?” Covington continued. “Yeah, that’s when you get your first fight in UFC; let’s talk about what he’s getting paid now. He’s making a guaranteed $500,000 to 1.5 million in that range.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you side with in this debate: Colby Covington or Sean Strickland? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping questions if Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC following recent injury: “His titanium skin bone has failed”

Harry Kettle - June 18, 2024
Tatsuro Taira, Alex Perez, UFC Vegas 93
Tatsuro Taira

What's next for Tatsuro Taira and Alex Perez after UFC Vegas 93?

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

In the main event of UFC Vegas 93 on Saturday, ranked middleweights threw down as Tatsuro Taira took on former title challenger Alex Perez.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Opening betting odds for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC 305 clash unveiled

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

The opening betting line for the upcoming Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya UFC title clash is out.

Rampage Jackson, Conor McGregor
Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson

Rampage Jackson defends 'young legend' Conor McGregor after UFC 303 withdrawal: "He's done a lot for our sport"

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

Rampage Jackson has taken up for former UFC champion Conor McGregor in light of his recent injury.

Sean O'Malley, Jake Paul, Mike Perry
Jake Paul

Sean O'Malley breaks down and predicts Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley feels Jake Paul will be handed his toughest test in the ring against Mike Perry.

Ciryl Gane

VIDEO | UFC fan takes on the “Body shot challenge” with top heavyweight Ciryl Gane

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Dana White opens up on Jon Jones' UFC return, confirms 'Bones' will be back soon

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

According to Dana White, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones could be back as soon as this summer.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

UFC antitrust trial continues as judge reveals "serious concerns" over $335 million settlement

Josh Evanoff - June 17, 2024

It seems that the UFC antitrust trial won’t be coming to a close after all.

Dana White and Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Dana White uncertain when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again: "Every time he gets close to fighting, he gets really sick"

Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t sure when Khamzat Chimaev will fight again after he was forced out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event against Robert Whittaker.

Steve Erceg, Alexandre Pantoja
Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg rips Alexandre Pantoja after claiming he “hit like a girl” in UFC 301 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg’s immense respect for Alexandre Pantoja has faltered since their May title clash.