Colby Covington takes aim at “hypocrite” Sean Strickland for suggesting UFC pay is utter garbage: “Who is he to say this?”

UFC star Colby Covington has gone after Sean Strickland for criticizing the state of fighter pay in the promotion.

As we know, Sean Strickland is an outspoken guy. He’s made a career, at least in the last few years, out of letting the world know what he thinks. Some people believe it’s an act, whereas others just think that’s who he is. Either way, he’s annoyed a lot of people, and his latest frustration has been in relation to UFC fighter pay.

Everybody is aware of the controversy surrounding fighter pay. Some believe they earn a good living, whereas others believe they’re being taken advantage of by the company. Regardless of which camp you fall into, it’s clear to see that Strickland thinks there needs to be some kind of reform in the future.

Colby Covington, another man who speaks his mind, has responded to Sean in a recent podcast.