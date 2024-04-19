Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302
Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Sean Strickland will have a big advantage over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.
Following UFC 300, Dana White announced that Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will collide in the co-main event of UFC 302. As you can imagine, fight fans are pretty excited to see what the two can produce on the big stage.
Both men are top middleweight contenders. of course, Strickland has been more successful of the two, but we all know what Costa is capable of.
In a recent video, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping decided to weigh in on the contest.
Bisping backs Strickland
“That is a crazy fight, OK? Paulo Costa hits harder, I’m telling you right now, Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve trained with Sean Strickland. He’s got very good boxing, we know that. We saw that when he beat Israel Adesanya, the best performance of his career, almost finished him in the first round, right? He will go out there. He will fight ‘d*ck to d*ck, nipple to nipple, but his style is behind the jab.
“Paulo Costa is going to come forward a lot. I think Paulo Costa hits harder, but I think Sean has an advantage with the cardio. Let’s remember, this is a five-round (co)-main event. That is a significant advantage for Sean Strickland because he has an economic style. Paulo Costa swings with everything he has, spinning wheel kicks, left high kicks that are just so fast and explosive, but they require a lot of energy.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Michael Bisping? What is the most likely outcome of this contest at UFC 302? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
