Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Sean Strickland will have a big advantage over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Following UFC 300, Dana White announced that Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa will collide in the co-main event of UFC 302. As you can imagine, fight fans are pretty excited to see what the two can produce on the big stage.

RELATED: Sean Strickland promises to make ‘dirty Brazilian’ Paulo Costa bleed at UFC 302: “Brazil doesn’t even like him!”

Both men are top middleweight contenders. of course, Strickland has been more successful of the two, but we all know what Costa is capable of.

In a recent video, former middleweight champion Michael Bisping decided to weigh in on the contest.