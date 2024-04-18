Sean Strickland promises to make ‘dirty Brazilian’ Paulo Costa bleed at UFC 302: “Brazil doesn’t even like him!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants to make Paulo Costa bleed in June.

‘Tarzan’ has been out of the octagon since a split-decision loss to Dricus du Plessis in January. That defeat at UFC 297 ended Sean Strickland’s title reign, after just one defense. Following the bout, he called for a rematch against ‘Stillknocks’ but the company wants to take the South African in a different direction.

With du Plessis expected to face Israel Adesanya later this year, Sean Strickland has booked his return against Paulo Costa. While the former champion wasn’t first interested in the matchup, he later accepted it. The two are set to be the five-round co-main event of UFC 302 in June. That card is expected to be headlined by a lightweight clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

With Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa now official, the former champion is back in training. Earlier this week, ‘Tarzan’ posted a video to his YouTube channel, showing the beginning of fight camp. Near the end of the video, Strickland sent a message to the Brazilian. He admitted that he finds ‘The Eraser’ quite funny, but that won’t stop them from fighting each other.

RELATED: MICHAEL CHANDLER REVEALS PREDICTION FOR UFC 303 FIGHT AGAINST CONOR MCGREGOR: “I’D LIKE TO KEEP IT ON THE FEET”

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland sends Paulo Costa a message ahead of UFC 302 co-main event

Sean Strickland added that he intends to make Paulo Costa bleed in their five-round showdown this summer. The former middleweight champion also opined that even Brazilian fans don’t enjoy his opponent. With that in mind, Strickland plans to put forth a great performance for Brazil in June.

“You know what you guys? I like Costa, he’s a funny guy.” Sean Strickland stated in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel earlier this week. “He makes me laugh, and he’s pro-free speech. I like that guy. But, I’m going to make that dirty Brazilian bleed, and I’m going to do it for Brazil. Brazil doesn’t even like Costa. So hey, Brazil, this one’s for you guys. Let’s get it done!”

The UFC 302 co-main event is an incredibly important fight for both middleweights. While Sean Strickland is coming off a loss to Dricus du Plessis, Paulo Costa is coming off a defeat of his own. The Brazilian is fresh off a unanimous decision defeat to Robert Whittaker in February.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited for Sean Strickland’s return against Paulo Costa?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Paulo Costa Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC, BMF

Ilia Topuria names the one stipulation he requires to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “If not, I’m going to fight with Volk”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reportedly set to make boxing debut against influencer Elle Brooke at Misfits event

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2024

Paige VanZant is reportedly set to return to combat sports in May.

Mark Coleman
UFC

MMA legend Mark Coleman wants to see the UFC introduce a women’s BMF title: “She’d come out of retirement for it, I’d bet”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

MMA legend Mark Coleman is advocating for the UFC to introduce a women’s BMF title.

Mike Perry, Darren Till
Darren Till

Mike Perry claims Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC: “He said no to over $2 million dollars”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Mike Perry is making the claim that Darren Till turned down a huge offer from BKFC.

Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan
UFC 300

Yan Xiaonan addresses her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300: “I was almost out”

Susan Cox - April 18, 2024

Yan Xiaonan has issued a statement regarding her loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 300.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react

Ben Askren believes Jamahal Hill’s “ego” played a part in his knockout loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Alex Volkanovski refutes the idea that Max Holloway is having a career resurgence: “He’s always been that good”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has questioned those who are suggesting Max Holloway is having a career “resurgence”.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz guarantees Conor McGregor trilogy will happen, says Leon Edwards is the “best thing in the UFC”

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

UFC legend Nate Diaz has guaranteed a future trilogy bout with Conor McGregor and has offered up big praise to Leon Edwards.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen lays out path for UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of MMA

Harry Kettle - April 18, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on what it would take for Alex Pereira to become the GOAT of the sport.

Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman claims eye pokes 'altered the outcome' of Max Holloway's KO win at UFC 300

Curtis Calhoun - April 17, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman feels Max Holloway’s two accidental eye pokes against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 should be getting more post-fight discussion.