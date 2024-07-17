Georges St-Pierre slams the door on possibly re-booking combat sports return: “My body can’t keep up anymore!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 16, 2024

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has opened up on the injury that he suffered ahead of his planned grappling match against Nick Diaz last year.

Georges St-Pierre

St-Pierre, who retired from MMA after a win over Michael Bisping at UFC 217, was supposed to face Diaz in a grappling match at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December. But, his combat sports return was indefinitely postponed after St-Pierre suffered an injury during his camp.

St-Pierre shared some good news earlier this year regarding his health amidst speculation of a potential second attempt at a comeback. He’s fully recovered from the injury that forced his withdrawal but has pivoted on whether or not a fighting return makes sense for him.

Georges St-Pierre clarifies combat sports future

During a recent appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, St-Pierre was asked if he’d entertain offers to come out of retirement.

“It keeps me relevant, which is great for me. But I gotta be honest…at the end of 2023, I was training for a grappling match. When I was training for the grappling match, a part of me re-emerged, and mentally I’m obsessive-compulsive,” St-Pierre said. “When I train for a fight, everything needs to be perfect and I don’t cut corners,I go crazy. I put everything I can to be the best that I can. I think that’s the reason I got hurt…my body can’t keep up anymore!

“I can’t keep the same volume and intensity that I used to do when I was competing. For me, it needs to be done if I want to showcase the best of myself. But I can’t do it. I need to accept it, and it’s hard, but I made peace with it now.”

St-Pierre is arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history after a 26-2 professional career in the cage. He ended his UFC tenure on a 13-fight winning streak, including wins over Matt Serra and BJ Penn.

St-Pierre’s legacy is cemented in UFC lore, and those hoping for a comeback shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Georges St. Pierre UFC

