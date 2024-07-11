Michael Bisping calls out Merab Dvalishvili for suggesting he plans to “show everybody his striking” in title fight with Sean O’Malley: “You are full of sh*t”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has called out Merab Dvalishvili for some of his comments about striking against Sean O’Malley.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is expected to challenge Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship later this year. There are rumors of a collision at the Sphere, but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

Either way, it’s safe to say that Dvalishvili is feeling confident. He knows how good he is, and he also knows what his best route to victory is against someone like ‘Suga’.

However, in a recent podcast appearance, he suggested that he’d use his striking as opposed to his wrestling in their collision. Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping, meanwhile, weren’t convinced.