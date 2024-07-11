Michael Bisping calls out Merab Dvalishvili for suggesting he plans to “show everybody his striking” in title fight with Sean O’Malley: “You are full of sh*t”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has called out Merab Dvalishvili for some of his comments about striking against Sean O’Malley.

Merab Dvalishvili

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is expected to challenge Sean O’Malley for the UFC bantamweight championship later this year. There are rumors of a collision at the Sphere, but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.

Either way, it’s safe to say that Dvalishvili is feeling confident. He knows how good he is, and he also knows what his best route to victory is against someone like ‘Suga’.

RELATED: Merab Dvalishvili explains how previous KO loss made him a smarter fighter: “I’m not going to chase the finish”

However, in a recent podcast appearance, he suggested that he’d use his striking as opposed to his wrestling in their collision. Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping, meanwhile, weren’t convinced.

Bisping rips into Dvalishvili

“This is my dream fight and the perfect time to fight him,” Dvalishvili said on the “Believe You Me” podcast with hosts Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping. “What’s going to happen is now I’m going to show everybody my striking. Yeah, I have wrestling, but now I want to prove my striking. And I want to go punch his face because he thinks I’m going to wrestle him. No, I’m going to punch.”

“I don’t believe you,” Smith replied. “Merab, you are full of sh*t,” Bisping added.

“Stylistically, I have to beat him wrestling, good cardio, close the distance, and clinch,” Dvalishvili continued. “I have to respect his striking, but I believe in myself. I respect all my opponents, especially him. He is the champion, he has the confidence, he has the reach, he has experience, he has knockout power, he has good technique, a good coach, but I have to beat his coach too.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Who do you back to win this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

