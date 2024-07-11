Artem Vakhitov and UFC champion Alex Pereira continue to trade jabs on social media: “Until we meet again…”

By Harry Kettle - July 11, 2024

Artem Vakhitov and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira continue to go back and forth at one another on social media.

Alex Pereira, Artem Vakhitov

Back in their kickboxing days, Alex Pereira and Artem Vakhitov squared off twice. They split their series 1-1 and now, over three years later, they’ve reignited their feud following recent remarks from Vakhitov on his weaknesses.

As rumors continue to circulate that Vakhitov could appear on Dana White’s Contender Series later this year, MMA fans are starting to gain a real interest in this rivalry. After all, Artem is the last man to defeat ‘Poatan’ in kickboxing – giving off a similar energy to the Brazilian’s feud with Israel Adesanya.

In his response, Pereira said the following.

“Hey brother, be careful with the people that are giving you this idea,” Pereira replied. “The same person that is advising you that has tried the same to me and I didn’t do because I’m not stupid. Everybody knows that when they gave you the win it’s because Glory knew that that would be my last fight in the organization and they didn’t want me to leave with the belt!

“For you to expose yourself like this, it seems that you’re a bit lost and almost certainly don’t have a manager. That’s what I think. You should send a message to Joinha (Jorge Guimaraes) because I think he can help you. Chama.”

Now, Vakhitov has responded.

Vakhitov goes back at Pereira

“Nobody gave me any wins comrade,” Vakhitov responded. “In my opinion, I am 2-0 against you — if anyone is to talk about someone being ‘given’ wins, then they can go back and watch our first fight in GLORY and please try and explain to me what the judges were thinking, because I won that fight clearly.”

“I am neither lost nor confused brother — I know my path and you are on it,” Vakhitov responded. “I’ve been guided from day one by my manager Andrej Busygin and he’s with me every step of the way as we start this next journey. Until we meet again…”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Will we see a trilogy fight between these two? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

