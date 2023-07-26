Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom”

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) is riding high after his recent victory over Marcin Tybura (24-8 MMA) last Saturday in the heavyweight main event. Aspinall, in front of his home town crowd at the O2 Arena in London, England, knocked out Tybura at 1:13 of round 1.

Following his win, Aspinall took no time in outlining his path going forward, including fighting current heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA).

At the post fight press conference, Aspinall said:

“I’m gonna go to Paris, I’m gonna sit in the front row and see Cyril Gane vs. Serghei Spivak, I’m gonna beat the winner and then I’m gonna beat Jon Jones.”

UFC legend Michael Bisping, spoke with ‘Sky Sports’ about Aspinalls’ latest victory in the cage:

“Tom Aspinall was utterly fantastic. That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen from a heavyweight. Marcin Tybura, the guy that he beat, is no walk in the park. He’s won seven of his last eight against world class opposition, and Tom just blew threw him like he was nothing.”

Continuing Bisping said:

“And I do 100 percent believe that he will be the champion. In fact, I know he will be the champion barring any freak injury or something terrible or bad luck happens. He will be the champion of the world.”

In conclusion, Michael Bisping claims he has do doubt Aspinall would finish Jones in the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Jon Jones is the heavyweight champion. He’s an incredible fighter. He’s incredible. He’s one of the greatest of all time. I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom. I think Tom will do the same thing to Jon Jones as what he did to Marcin Tybura. I don’t think there’s anyone that can stop Tom Aspinall. He’s that good.”

Do you agree with Michael Bispings’ analogy? Do you think Tom Aspinall will ultimately be ‘champion of the world’ in the heavyweight division?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!