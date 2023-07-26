UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 BMF title fight
In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title is up for grabs as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the scrap, Poirier is a -162 favorite while ‘The Highlight’ is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.
Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Poirier will get the win in a rematch but most, to no surprise, are expecting it to be a potential Fight of the Year contender.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2:
Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I got Poirier again. I think his boxing is too good and I think Gaethje relies too much on his chin, which isn’t a good strategy against Poirier.
Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: This one is tricky. I have been going back-and-forth but I will go with Poirier. I think he is more crisp on the feet but that fight is a tossup.
Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: The last time we saw Poirier get outstruck was by Michael Johnson. It’s hard to bet against Poirier in a striking match so I think he wins that way.
Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: I think Poirier gets it done. I think he’s the more technical striker but he and Gaethje both love the firefight which makes it a tough fight to pick.
Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I like both guys but I think Poirier.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Poirier. I love Poirier, as much as Gaethje is a good brawler, I think Poirier is the more technical striker.
Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Justin Gaethje. Every time Gaethje fights I want him to win and I do think he beats Poirier.
Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: That is a good fight but I will go with Poirier.
Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Dustin Poirier by stoppage once again, should be a banger though.
