UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 BMF title fight

By Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title is up for grabs as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the scrap, Poirier is a -162 favorite while ‘The Highlight’ is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros are nearly unanimous in thinking Poirier will get the win in a rematch but most, to no surprise, are expecting it to be a potential Fight of the Year contender.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I got Poirier again. I think his boxing is too good and I think Gaethje relies too much on his chin, which isn’t a good strategy against Poirier.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: This one is tricky. I have been going back-and-forth but I will go with Poirier. I think he is more crisp on the feet but that fight is a tossup.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: The last time we saw Poirier get outstruck was by Michael Johnson. It’s hard to bet against Poirier in a striking match so I think he wins that way.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: I think Poirier gets it done. I think he’s the more technical striker but he and Gaethje both love the firefight which makes it a tough fight to pick.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I like both guys but I think Poirier.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Poirier. I love Poirier, as much as Gaethje is a good brawler, I think Poirier is the more technical striker.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Justin Gaethje. Every time Gaethje fights I want him to win and I do think he beats Poirier.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: That is a good fight but I will go with Poirier.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Dustin Poirier by stoppage once again, should be a banger though.

***

Fighters picking Dustin Poirier: Stephen Thompson, Kyle Nelson, Grant Dawson, Shannon Ross, Max Griffin, Modestas Bukauskas, Kamuela Kirk, Chris Duncan

Fighters picking Justin Gaethje: Terrance McKinney

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC UFC 291

Related

Israel Adesanya

Sean O’Malley dubs Israel Adesanya as “the best champ UFC's ever seen”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023
Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Dustin Poirier

Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

MMA analyst and former fighter Brendan Schaub has explained the advantage he believes Dustin Poirier holds over Justin Gaethje.

Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to "test" his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira explains why Jan Blachowicz is "the perfect opponent" for his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023
Paulo Costa
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa takes aim at "dead man walking" Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 294 fight: "I’m going to destroy him"

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Paulo Costa expects to beat Khamzat Chimaev with relative ease.

Keith Lee and Sean Strickland
UFC

Keith Lee slams Sean Strickland after racism accusation: "Standing up for what's true"

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

The saga between UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland and Keith Lee continues.

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Donald Trump weighs in on the fued between his UFC supporters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal: “I don't love it”

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Donald Trump isn’t a fan of Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington feuding.

Vicente Luque
UFC

Vicente Luque cleared for return against Rafael dos Anjos after 2022 brain hemorrhage

Josh Evanoff - July 25, 2023

UFC welterweight Vicente Luque had to undergo additional testing to face Rafael dos Anjos in August.