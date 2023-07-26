UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 BMF title fight

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: I got Poirier again. I think his boxing is too good and I think Gaethje relies too much on his chin, which isn’t a good strategy against Poirier.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: This one is tricky. I have been going back-and-forth but I will go with Poirier. I think he is more crisp on the feet but that fight is a tossup.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: The last time we saw Poirier get outstruck was by Michael Johnson. It’s hard to bet against Poirier in a striking match so I think he wins that way.

Shannon Ross, UFC flyweight: I think Poirier gets it done. I think he’s the more technical striker but he and Gaethje both love the firefight which makes it a tough fight to pick.

Max Griffin, UFC welterweight: I like both guys but I think Poirier.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: I think Poirier. I love Poirier, as much as Gaethje is a good brawler, I think Poirier is the more technical striker.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: I’m rooting for Justin Gaethje. Every time Gaethje fights I want him to win and I do think he beats Poirier.

Kamuela Kirk, UFC lightweight: That is a good fight but I will go with Poirier.

Chris Duncan, UFC lightweight: Dustin Poirier by stoppage once again, should be a banger though.

