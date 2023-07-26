Kevin Holland admits Colby Covington would probably take him down but says his wrestling is good enough for Michael Chiesa

By Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

Kevin Holland knows his takedown defense isn’t top level just yet but says it’s plenty good enough to beat Michael Chiesa at UFC 291.

Kevin Holland

When Holland was fighting at middleweight, he was easily taken down by Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. The losses showed a hole in his game and since then, Holland has dropped to welterweight and hasn’t had to show off much of his takedown defense as he has been fighting strikers.

Yet, at UFC 291, Kevin Holland is set to face Michael Chiesa who is coming off a near two-year layoff and will likely look to wrestle Holland. Although his takedown defense will be tested, Holland has confidence he will be able to get back to his feet and KO Chiesa.

RELATED: Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards crossed a line in an altercation at UFC London.

“We are gonna grapple, am I going to KO him, absolutely? To think he’s not going to grab me before I KO him, I would be f*****g ridiculous. Unless I have one of those f*****g Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes moments, pow. He’s okay, it would be pretty cool,” Holland said at UFC 291 media day.

Holland looking to ‘get paid’

With Kevin Holland expecting to keep the fight standing, many wondered if that means if he’s ready to fight the elite wrestlers at welterweight. However, Holland says that is not the case, and instead believes his takedown defense is just good enough to beat Michael Chiesa, likely not good enough to stuff Colby Covington’s takedowns.

“No, I go and find the worst guy that won a Contender fight and I fight him. The job is to get paid; the job is not to climb the rankings as fast as you can. I said I want to work on my wrestling in the cage against Michael Chiesa,” Holland said. “I didn’t say that my wrestling was good enough to beat Colby Covington. You know what I mean? Me and Colby Covington get in there, I still believe I knock him the f**k out, but he starts sniffing my dick and it might be like that for 25 minutes, that’s just the way it goes.”

Kevin Holland enters his UFC 291 fight coming off a KO win over Santiago Ponzinibbio back in April.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Kevin Holland Michael Chiesa UFC

Related

Justin-Gaethje

Justin Gaethje explains why there’s been no trash talk ahead of rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023
Donald Cerrone, Cowboy, Joe Rogan, Brendan Schaub
UFC

Donald Cerrone challenges “little girl” Andrew Tate to fight on Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Donald Cerrone is challenging ‘little girl’ Andrew Tate to fight on the Musk vs Zuckerberg undercard.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones: “I don’t think he can hold a candle to Tom”

Susan Cox - July 26, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Tom Aspinall would make quick work of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

UFC 291 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 BMF title fight

Cole Shelton - July 26, 2023

In the main event of UFC 291, the vacant BMF title is up for grabs as Dustin Poirier takes on Justin Gaethje in a highly-anticipated rematch. Heading into the scrap, Poirier is a -162 favorite while ‘The Highlight’ is a +126 underdog on FanDuel.

Israel Adesanya
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley dubs Israel Adesanya as “the best champ UFC's ever seen”

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC star Sean O’Malley has heaped praise on Israel Adesanya for being one of the greatest UFC champions of all time.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje

Brendan Schaub details the “significant advantage” Dustin Poirier has over Justin Gaethje at UFC 291

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023
Jon Anik, UFC Fight Island
Jiri Prochazka

Jon Anik details the “dream fight” that Mick Maynard and the UFC attempted to make

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

UFC commentator Jon Anik has spoken candidly about a light heavyweight dream fight that Mick Maynard wanted to book.

Jorge Masvidal, Ben Askren, Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal reacts after Ben Askren calls for rematch

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2023

Former UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal has reacted to Ben Askren calling for a rematch with him in the future.

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

Jan Blachowicz explains why he asked the UFC for Alex Pereira matchup, plans to "test" his striking against the Brazilian at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Jan Blachowicz wanted some time off after his last fight.

Alex Pereira
Jan Blachowicz

Alex Pereira explains why Jan Blachowicz is "the perfect opponent" for his light heavyweight debut at UFC 291

Cole Shelton - July 25, 2023

Alex Pereira believes Jan Blachowicz is the perfect opponent for him to make his light heavyweight debut against.