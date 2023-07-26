Kevin Holland admits Colby Covington would probably take him down but says his wrestling is good enough for Michael Chiesa

Kevin Holland knows his takedown defense isn’t top level just yet but says it’s plenty good enough to beat Michael Chiesa at UFC 291.

When Holland was fighting at middleweight, he was easily taken down by Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori. The losses showed a hole in his game and since then, Holland has dropped to welterweight and hasn’t had to show off much of his takedown defense as he has been fighting strikers.

Yet, at UFC 291, Kevin Holland is set to face Michael Chiesa who is coming off a near two-year layoff and will likely look to wrestle Holland. Although his takedown defense will be tested, Holland has confidence he will be able to get back to his feet and KO Chiesa.

“We are gonna grapple, am I going to KO him, absolutely? To think he’s not going to grab me before I KO him, I would be f*****g ridiculous. Unless I have one of those f*****g Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes moments, pow. He’s okay, it would be pretty cool,” Holland said at UFC 291 media day.