Newly-minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili names worthy contender, and it isn’t Umar Nurmagomedov

Merab Dvalishvili Says Deiveson Figueiredo, Not Umar Nurmagomedov Excites Him

If it were up to Merab Dvalishvili, he’d rather fight Deiveson Figueiredo next than Umar Nurmagomedov. He explained why when speaking to media members during the UFC 306 post-fight presser (via Bloody Elbow).

“Whoever they want, I will fight next, but I want to talk to Dana, I want to become his friend… I want to fight the top of the top, you know. I think Figueredo would be my fifth champion, he is more dangerous, knockout power, good Jiu-Jitsu makes people [go to] sleep.

“That’s why this fight excites me, gives me motivation, makes me work hard… Umar is okay but I’m telling you guys, from the top 15 he’s only won one fight.”

The UFC matchmakers will need to make a decision in the coming weeks and months on who Dvalishvili will make his first title defense against. The 135-pound kingpin said he’d book Nurmagomedov against Petr Yan to see if he can beat more than one top-ranked bantamweight before getting a title shot.

Ultimately, the UFC movers and shakers will decide what’s next for Dvalishvili, who is sure to return home to Georgia and be greeted by massive fanfare.