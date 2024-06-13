Chatri Sityodtong targets Tawanchai-Nattawut III for Atlanta

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 13, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong is hinting at the possibility of a trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

Chatri Sityodtong

Following their electrifying rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video last Friday, June 7, he sees the potential for the fierce rivals to clash once more at one of the promotion’s two U.S. events later this year.

The second installment of their intense rivalry saw Tawanchai successfully defend his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Nattawut in a contest that lived up to the hype.

Tawanchai seized control early with his relentless attacks, putting his Thai compatriot on the defensive.

However, the tide turned in the third frame when Nattawut staggered the champion with a series of heavy blows, putting Tawanchai on the back foot.

Despite this, Tawanchai dug deep in the final two rounds, delivering the more telling strikes that ultimately earned him a majority decision victory.

The showdown’s closely contested nature has sparked discussions about a potential third fight.

Sityodtong looks at ONE 170, scheduled for November 8 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as an ideal venue for the rubber match.

This location is particularly significant as it is Nattawut’s adopted hometown.

“I want to do a rematch in Atlanta. That’s the home of where Jo Nattawut is. That would be amazing,” Sityodtong said.

“I thought Jo Natatwut won. It was a very close fight, very close. I thought Jo did enough to win. For me, it would have gone to damage, and Tawanchai had more damage on him than Jo did.”

Jo Nattawut hopes to be booked for ONE 170

Despite the strong case for the trilogy bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut, Chatri Sityodtong noted that nothing is set in stone yet.

“I’m seeing the rematch happening this year, but I’m not sure if it’s happening in America. Fans in America are watching this fight right now and have taken an interest in this fight too,” he said.

“[The rematch] will be in Muay Thai, and there will be a belt in line, too.”

Prior to his rematch with Tawanchai, Nattawut had already expressed his interest in competing at ONE 170.

This declaration could further bolster the traction.

“It would be fun to compete at the Atlanta event,” Nattawut said. “It’s really for my friends here, too. They would get to watch me live at least one time. I’ve lived here for 10 years, but never had a chance to fight at home.”

