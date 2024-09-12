Merab Dvalishvili says he can “slap” Sean O’Malley’s coach and “not get deported” ahead of UFC 306

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili isn’t worried about jeopardizing his U.S. citizenship if he decides to attack Sean O’Malley’s head coach.

Dvalishvili and O’Malley square off in the UFC 306 main event this Saturday in Las Vegas. It’s been a long road to the UFC title for Dvalishvili, who earned the shot following a 10-fight winning streak.

While there isn’t personal hatred between O’Malley and Dvalishvili, there’s some bad blood between them ahead of UFC 306. The two sides have exchanged social media barbs for months, including O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch.

Dvalishvili and his teammate, former champion Aljamain Sterling, threatened Welch after his taunting in the corner at UFC 292. When Dvalishvili and Welch inevitably come face-to-face this week, things could easily get physical.