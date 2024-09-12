Dana White Reveals Easter Egg Competition With Huge Payout For UFC 306

Huge Money at Stake for UFC 306 Easter Egg Challenge

Following this past Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC boss told reporters that one fan will be able to snag thousands of dollars if that person can spot all of the Easter eggs (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s a movie, there’s chapters,” White said. “Each chapter starts before the next fight, so there will be a show open, then the first movie will run, and it will end at the end of the fight. Then we call them ‘worlds,’ and the fight will live inside this world, and the world will evolve while the fights are going on, but it will be very subtle.

“Clouds will move, fires will burn, birds will fly, or whatever the hell is going on in that world at that time, and it will slowly evolve during the fight. There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films. We’re working it out with legal right now, but what I want to do, if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I’ll give you $25,000. This is during the main card, so the show will progress throughout the night.”

