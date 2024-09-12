Dana White Reveals Easter Egg Competition With Huge Payout For UFC 306

By Fernando Quiles - September 12, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is giving away big money to one fan who can nail the Easter egg challenge at UFC 306.

Dana White, UFC 303

The event is taking place this Saturday night and will be held inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The headliner is set to be a bantamweight title fight between champion Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili. The co-main event will see UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso defend her gold against Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy bout.

White has been hyping up the experience that fans will get with the UFC’s debut in the Sphere. He’ll even be giving away $25,000 if someone can lock in all the Easter eggs set for the show.

RELATED: VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO DOESN’T WANT THE JUDGES TO HAVE A SAY IN UFC 306 TRILOGY WITH ALEXA GRASSO: “THE CONCERN IS TO FINISH THE FIGHT”

Huge Money at Stake for UFC 306 Easter Egg Challenge

Following this past Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series, the UFC boss told reporters that one fan will be able to snag thousands of dollars if that person can spot all of the Easter eggs (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s a movie, there’s chapters,” White said. “Each chapter starts before the next fight, so there will be a show open, then the first movie will run, and it will end at the end of the fight. Then we call them ‘worlds,’ and the fight will live inside this world, and the world will evolve while the fights are going on, but it will be very subtle.

“Clouds will move, fires will burn, birds will fly, or whatever the hell is going on in that world at that time, and it will slowly evolve during the fight. There are also going to be Easter eggs in each one of these films. We’re working it out with legal right now, but what I want to do, if somebody can find all the Easter eggs, I’ll give you $25,000. This is during the main card, so the show will progress throughout the night.”

BJPenn.com has kept you up to speed throughout fight week. You can count on us to deliver live coverage of UFC 306 this Saturday, so be sure to keep it locked on our homepage. We’ll also have all of the post-fight goodness on Sunday.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

