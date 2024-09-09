Coach explains what Merab Dvalishvili must do to defeat Sean O’Malley at UFC 306

The coach of Merab Dvalishvili, Ray Longo, has detailed what his fighter must do in order to take the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Sean O’Malley.

Merab will challenge O’Malley for the 135-pound gold in the main event of the historic UFC 306 event. The card will be taking place inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event has been heavily hyped by UFC CEO Dana White as being one of a kind. There’s no doubt that the two headliners want to walk out of the big show with gold.

In order for Dvalishvili to reach his destination, he’s going to have to walk through the fire if Longo is to be believed.

