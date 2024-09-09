Coach explains what Merab Dvalishvili must do to defeat Sean O’Malley at UFC 306
The coach of Merab Dvalishvili, Ray Longo, has detailed what his fighter must do in order to take the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Sean O’Malley.
Merab will challenge O’Malley for the 135-pound gold in the main event of the historic UFC 306 event. The card will be taking place inside the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event has been heavily hyped by UFC CEO Dana White as being one of a kind. There’s no doubt that the two headliners want to walk out of the big show with gold.
In order for Dvalishvili to reach his destination, he’s going to have to walk through the fire if Longo is to be believed.
Merab Dvalishvili Needs to Eat Punches to Win UFC Gold, Says Ray Longo
Ray Longo is quite familiar with preparing for Sean O’Malley. Things didn’t pan out for Aljamain Sterling. Longo believes he now knows what Merab Dvalishvili has to do to defeat the “Suga” show.
Here’s what Longo laid out on the “Anik and Florian Podcast” (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“He’s going to have to eat some punches to win this fight – period,” Longo said on “The Anik & Florian Podcast” ahead of UFC 306. “O’Malley is a sharpshooter. If you go in there thinking you’re not going to get hit or you’re just going to do this or do that, I think that’s a huge mistake.”
It’s easier said than done, as O’Malley has proven to have power in his hands and is an accurate striker. It’s no secret that a big part of Merab’s game will be the grappling. With that said, O’Malley has also proved to have the ability to stay on his feet.
