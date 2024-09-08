Sean O’Malley shares theory on friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

Seam O’Malley not sold on friendship of Aljo & Merab Dvalishvili

Ahead of the big September 14th title matchup with Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley told TMZ Sports that he wonders if Merab is truly happy that he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to make way for his title opportunity.

Sean O’Malley says Aljamain Sterling probably hopes he beats teammate Merab Dvalishvili 😬 “Makes Aljo look better… I’m curious if Merab was happy that I knocked out Aljo because if I didn’t knock out Aljo, Merab would still be waiting around. I have a little theory that… pic.twitter.com/0qkig8vsM6 — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) September 8, 2024

“Who knows? Aljo probably hopes I beat Merab,” O’Malley said. “Makes Aljo look better. I’m just curious if Merab was happy that I knocked out Aljo because if I didn’t knock out Aljo, Merab would still be waiting around. So, I have a little theory that maybe they’re not as good as buddies as we all thought.”

O’Malley and Merab have been going back and forth on social media. Dvalishvili has taken aim at “Suga’s” coach Tim Welch over some comments made about him and his team. It won’t be long before both teams will get a chance to settle things with high stakes involved.

