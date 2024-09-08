Sean O’Malley shares theory on friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

By Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili are the friends they say they are.

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley is set to put his gold at stake against Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 306. O’Malley has already beaten Merab’s teammate, Sterling, to capture the 135-pound gold. Now, it’s Dvalishvili’s turn for a title bout.

The “Suga” show has quite the theory on Sterling and Merab.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY CLAPS BACK AT FORMER OPPONENT ALJAMAIN STERLING: “I’M GLAD THEY GAVE ME AN EASY FIGHT TO GET THE TITLE”

Seam O’Malley not sold on friendship of Aljo & Merab Dvalishvili

Ahead of the big September 14th title matchup with Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley told TMZ Sports that he wonders if Merab is truly happy that he knocked out Aljamain Sterling to make way for his title opportunity.

“Who knows? Aljo probably hopes I beat Merab,” O’Malley said. “Makes Aljo look better. I’m just curious if Merab was happy that I knocked out Aljo because if I didn’t knock out Aljo, Merab would still be waiting around. So, I have a little theory that maybe they’re not as good as buddies as we all thought.”

O’Malley and Merab have been going back and forth on social media. Dvalishvili has taken aim at “Suga’s” coach Tim Welch over some comments made about him and his team. It won’t be long before both teams will get a chance to settle things with high stakes involved.

Stick with BJPenn.com for all of the key UFC 306 updates throughout the week leading up to fight night. Be sure to keep it locked on our homepage on the night of the pay-per-view, as we’ll be providing live results and video highlights throughout the event, which will mark the UFC’s debut inside the Sphere in Las Vegas.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Demetrious Johnson ONE

Dana White reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement: "Incredible career he had"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024
Sean Brady lands punch on Gilbert Burns UFC Vegas 97
UFC

Gilbert Burns undecided on future following UFC Vegas 97 loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Gilbert Burns has reflected on his recent loss to Sean Brady.

Jorge Masvidal
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight former champion Leon Edwards in his UFC return: “He’s 0-1 against me. Let’s go!”

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Jorge Masvidal is planning to make his comeback in MMA, and he’s setting his sights on former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Sean Brady
Ian Garry

Sean Brady wants Ian Machado Garry or “easiest matchup in the division” Colby Covington following UFC Vegas 97

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024

Sean Brady is interested in a showdown with Ian Machado Garry or Colby Covington for his next welterweight outing.

Rongzhu
UFC

Rongzhu suffered multiple facial fractures in TKO loss to Chris Padilla at UFC Vegas 97

Harry Kettle - September 8, 2024

UFC fighter Rongzhu suffered a handful of facial fractures in his brutal TKO defeat at the hands of Chris Padilla.

Steve Garcia, UFC Vegas 97, Bonus, UFC

UFC Vegas 97 Bonus Report: Steve Garcia one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024
Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Pros react after Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 97

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 event was headlined by a key welterweight showdown between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns, UFC Vegas 97, UFC, Results
Sean Brady

UFC Vegas 97 Results: Sean Brady defeats Gilbert Burns (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 results, including the welterweight main event between Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady.

Natalia Silva, Jessica Andrade, UFC Vegas 97, Pros react, UFC
Natalia Silva

Pros react after Natalia Silva defeats Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 97

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 fight card was co-headlined by a key women’s flyweight bout featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Natalia Silva.

Natalia Silva, Jessica Andrade, UFC Vegas 97, Results, UFC
Natalia Silva

UFC Vegas 97 Results: Natalia Silva defeats Jessica Andrade (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - September 7, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 97 results, including the co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Natalia Silva.