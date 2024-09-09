Movsar Evloev fires back at Aljamain Sterling over PED claims: “He will answer about his words”

By Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024

Movsar Evloev has hit back at Aljamain Sterling amid banned substance accusations.

Movsar Evloev

Sterling has expressed his belief that Evloev isn’t fighting fair. More recently, Sterling was interviewed by “Home of Fight” and said he’s heard from others who claim the Russian grappler isn’t a clean athlete.

Evloev has heard enough of Sterling’s allegations and plans to silence him inside the Octagon.

RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING QUESTIONS IF MOVSAR EVLOEV USES PEDS: “I’VE HEARD HE’S NOT A CLEAN ATHLETE”

Movsar Evloev Insists He’s Clean, Wants Aljamain Sterling to Pay for his Words

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Movsar Evloev addressed the claims made by Aljamain Sterling. Evloev denied the gossip, and said he simply wants the cage door to shut once he’s standing across from “Funk Master.”

“Oh, brother, I was waiting for him [for a] long time since he win his last fight, but he had no choice [but] to take this fight,” Evloev said. “That’s why he’s fighting me. And, yeah, he does something with the comments, and he talk, I don’t know what the point of this but I don’t care. We have doping control here, and I’m always clean, you know.

“I’m happy being in UFC because I know he’s there is good doping control, and I can be confident to know that my opponent also does a doping test. So it’s like, if you talk without proof, where I from, just like some girl stuff. Men don’t talk like that, and yeah, I can’t wait to beat his ass. And [at UFC 307], we’ll see. The cage will be closed and he will answer about his words.”

Evloev and Sterling are scheduled to collide at UFC 307 on October 5th. It’s a big chance for Evloev, as Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion. As for Sterling, a win would move him closer to the featherweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Sean O’Malley Merab Dvalishvili

Coach explains what Merab Dvalishvili must do to defeat Sean O'Malley at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 9, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Dana White still isn't eager to host UFC events in stadiums

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White still isn’t convinced by holding events in stadiums, even in Las Vegas.

Brandon Moreno
UFC

Brandon Moreno says recent MMA hiatus has him “very motivated” to fight at UFC Edmonton: “I find myself in a really good moment”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Brandon Moreno believes his recent MMA hiatus has left him feeling motivated ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley vows to KO “sloppy” Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306: “This fight is going to end brutal”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

Sean O’Malley has vowed to knock Merab Dvalishvili out this weekend in their UFC 306 main event at the Sphere.

Dana White and The Sphere
Noche UFC

Dana White isn’t sure that The Sphere will work well for UFC 306 fights: “We won’t know until it’s over”

Harry Kettle - September 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t know how well the fights will work at the Sphere.

Natalia Silva

Natalia Silva sets sight on gold following UFC Vegas 97 win over Jessica Andrade: "I will be ready"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024
Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker spars with boxing champion Jai Opetaia: "He’s one of the best in the world"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is in awe after sparring with IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia.

Sean O’Malley
Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley shares theory on friendship between Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley isn’t so sure that Aljamain Sterling and Merab Dvalishvili are the friends they say they are.

Demetrious Johnson ONE
Demetrious Johnson

Dana White reacts to Demetrious Johnson's retirement: "Incredible career he had"

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has given his take on legendary MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson announcing his retirement.

Sean Brady lands punch on Gilbert Burns UFC Vegas 97
UFC

Gilbert Burns undecided on future following UFC Vegas 97 loss to Sean Brady

Fernando Quiles - September 8, 2024

Gilbert Burns has reflected on his recent loss to Sean Brady.