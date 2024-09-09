Movsar Evloev fires back at Aljamain Sterling over PED claims: “He will answer about his words”

Movsar Evloev Insists He’s Clean, Wants Aljamain Sterling to Pay for his Words

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Movsar Evloev addressed the claims made by Aljamain Sterling. Evloev denied the gossip, and said he simply wants the cage door to shut once he’s standing across from “Funk Master.”

“Oh, brother, I was waiting for him [for a] long time since he win his last fight, but he had no choice [but] to take this fight,” Evloev said. “That’s why he’s fighting me. And, yeah, he does something with the comments, and he talk, I don’t know what the point of this but I don’t care. We have doping control here, and I’m always clean, you know.

“I’m happy being in UFC because I know he’s there is good doping control, and I can be confident to know that my opponent also does a doping test. So it’s like, if you talk without proof, where I from, just like some girl stuff. Men don’t talk like that, and yeah, I can’t wait to beat his ass. And [at UFC 307], we’ll see. The cage will be closed and he will answer about his words.”

Evloev and Sterling are scheduled to collide at UFC 307 on October 5th. It’s a big chance for Evloev, as Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion. As for Sterling, a win would move him closer to the featherweight title picture.