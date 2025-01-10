UFC star Megan Olivi reveals five MMA wishes for 2025

By Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC sensation Megan Olivi has revealed five mixed martial arts wishes she has for this year as we get set for the first event of 2025.

Megan Olivi

There are so many great things going on in mixed martial arts right now, and that’s especially true for the UFC. Of course, as we enter a new year, there’s always a chance for things to get better – as Megan Olivi herself has noted.

RELATED: Megan Olivi issues apology after referring to Jamahal Hill as an interim champion during UFC on ABC 4 broadcast

Olivi is one of the best reporters in the game and has been an ever-present for the promotion in recent years. She also has a few ideas about how they can mix things up.

In a recent interview, Olivi listed some of the things she wants to see happen between now and December.

Olivi’s wishlist

5) UFC Spain
4) Four-man, one-night tournament
3) Rightful challengers get title shots

“I have some challengers I want to see against the champ. I want to see Kayla Harrison (at women’s bantamweight), Tatiana Suarez (who I hope makes her strawweight title fight vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 312) and Khamzat Chimaev (at middleweight) all get opportunities to fight for the title against whoever the champion might be whenever they might get their chance in 2025.”

2) Atomweight division arrives
1) UFC production team recognition

“I think our production team is the best in the business. I think that they work harder than anyone could possibly imagine. They’re not just doing UFC fights, they’re doing Contender Series and (Power) Slap and everything else that falls under the umbrella. I think we’re what people look to when they want to be innovative, when they want to see how to do an eight-hour live broadcast better than anyone in the world. So I would love to see UFC production win all the awards, all of the EMMYs, all the awards that can be given out. They deserve them.

“Guys like Zach Candito and Michael La Plante and our director Anthony Giordano. People don’t understand the effort that goes into and how you’re walking a tightrope for the entirety of that fight broadcast. It’s just, get through it and make sure everything fires on all cylinders. To pull off something like the Sphere was otherworldly, to be honest with you. I don’t think anyone else could’ve done it as well as we did in the timeline that we did it, as well. My hope is they can start getting the recognition they deserve. I get stopped by broadcasters in other sports all the time asking how we do it.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

