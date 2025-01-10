Kamaru Usman hits back at rival UFC welterweights
UFC legend Kamaru Usman has hit back at rival UFC welterweights after constantly being called out in recent months.
As we know, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of his generation. He’s also one of the greatest welterweights of all time, having an incredible run both before and during his time as champion. However, he hasn’t fought in a while, leaving many to wonder what’s next for him.
While the rest of the division is busy doing their own thing, he’s certainly been getting a lot of callouts. Given his recent string of losses, a lot of welterweights don’t seem to fear Usman as they once did.
In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ spoke about his journey to getting back inside the cage.
Usman hits back
“This is the thing, as we’re coming into 2025, I just want to make this clear so that everyone understands it; if we don’t fight, we don’t make money. I like money, you like money… If I don’t fight, I don’t make money.
“Everyone goes on like ‘Oh you’re not taking fights’, well I want to fight, but if I’m not healthy then I can’t do that to the best of my ability, [I can’t] give you guys ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who you’re used to seeing, that you guys want to see in that octagon.
“So, for those of you who keep thinking that I’m not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight, like all these stupid guys, stupid fighters – shut your mouth, no one is scared of any of you!”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
What should be next for Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
