Kamaru Usman hits back at rival UFC welterweights

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has hit back at rival UFC welterweights after constantly being called out in recent months.

As we know, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of his generation. He’s also one of the greatest welterweights of all time, having an incredible run both before and during his time as champion. However, he hasn’t fought in a while, leaving many to wonder what’s next for him.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

While the rest of the division is busy doing their own thing, he’s certainly been getting a lot of callouts. Given his recent string of losses, a lot of welterweights don’t seem to fear Usman as they once did.

In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ spoke about his journey to getting back inside the cage.