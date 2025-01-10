Kamaru Usman hits back at rival UFC welterweights

By Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC legend Kamaru Usman has hit back at rival UFC welterweights after constantly being called out in recent months.

Kamaru Usman

As we know, Kamaru Usman is one of the best fighters of his generation. He’s also one of the greatest welterweights of all time, having an incredible run both before and during his time as champion. However, he hasn’t fought in a while, leaving many to wonder what’s next for him.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman slams Ian Machado Garry for ducking accusations: “Who the f*** is that guy for me to be a late replacement for?”

While the rest of the division is busy doing their own thing, he’s certainly been getting a lot of callouts. Given his recent string of losses, a lot of welterweights don’t seem to fear Usman as they once did.

In a recent interview, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ spoke about his journey to getting back inside the cage.

Usman hits back

“This is the thing, as we’re coming into 2025, I just want to make this clear so that everyone understands it; if we don’t fight, we don’t make money. I like money, you like money… If I don’t fight, I don’t make money.

“Everyone goes on like ‘Oh you’re not taking fights’, well I want to fight, but if I’m not healthy then I can’t do that to the best of my ability, [I can’t] give you guys ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who you’re used to seeing, that you guys want to see in that octagon.

“So, for those of you who keep thinking that I’m not fighting because I’m choosing not to fight, like all these stupid guys, stupid fighters – shut your mouth, no one is scared of any of you!”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What should be next for Kamaru Usman? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria may corner Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 311 title fight

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025
Megan Olivi
UFC

UFC star Megan Olivi reveals five MMA wishes for 2025

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

UFC sensation Megan Olivi has revealed five mixed martial arts wishes she has for this year as we get set for the first event of 2025.

Mel Gibson
UFC

Mel Gibson explains why he feels sorry for UFC fighters

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

Hollywood legend Mel Gibson has explained why he feels sorry for UFC fighters despite being a big fan of mixed martial arts.

Dominick Cruz
UFC

Dominick Cruz reveals UFC Seattle will be his final fight

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2025

Dominick Cruz will soon be making the walk to the Octagon for the final time.

Henry Cejudo vs Song Yadong
Song Yadong

Henry Cejudo confident he can score knockout win over Song Yadong in UFC Seattle headliner: "Stopping this dude"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo believes he’ll stop Song Yadong next month.

Usman Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor

Usman Nurmagomedov unbothered by Conor McGregor's threat to corner Paul Hughes in Bellator title fight: "I'll smash them both"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025
Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns shares story of running into Colby Covington at concert amid beef: "I was ready if something happens"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns is opening up on his previous meeting with Colby Covington.

Joe Rogan, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Joe Rogan retracts "bulls**t" rumor that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2025

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has walked back on his claim that Jon Jones wants $30 million to fight Tom Aspinall.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman puts trash talking UFC welterweights on blast: 'No one is scared of any of you'

Fernando Quiles - January 9, 2025

Kamaru Usman has sent a clear message to the UFC welterweight division.

Urijah Faber
Urijah Faber

UFC quietly releases MMA legend Urijah Faber

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has released mixed martial arts legend Urijah Faber, who many didn’t realize was still on the roster.