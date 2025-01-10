Ilia Topuria may corner Merab Dvalishvili for UFC 311 title fight

UFC star Ilia Topuira could end up being in the corner of Merab Dvalishvili for his title fight at UFC 311 next weekend.

Right now, Ilia Topuria is one of the biggest stars in all of mixed martial arts. He is the UFC featherweight champion, he’s built up a huge name for himself, and last year he knocked out both Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. If that isn’t impressive, we truly don’t know what is.

Of course, it’s all about looking to the future these days in MMA. It’s a case of “what have you done for me lately”, and right now, Topuria hasn’t got a fight signed. With that being said, there is no shortage of featherweights who are chomping at the bit to try and get a shot at his belt.

As it turns out, we could see Topuria earlier than expected – in the corner of Merab Dvalishvili when he battles Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311.