Mayra Bueno Silva wants UFC title shot after submitting Holly Holm: “I love you, Julianna Pena, but I will smash you”

By Fernando Quiles - July 16, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva isn’t wasting time, as she is shooting her shot.

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC Vegas 77

Silva scored the biggest win of her pro MMA career in the main event of UFC Vegas 77 this past Saturday night (July 15). “Sheetara” went one-on-one with former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm. Mayra Bueno Silva secured a second-round standing choke, and it forced Holm to tap.

Mayra Bueno Silva Calls For UFC Title Fight

Silva spoke to reporters following UFC Vegas 77. During the media scrum, she expressed her belief that she should fight Julianna Pena for the vacant UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship (via MMAJunkie).

“Raquel, no, because the UFC gave her a chance to fight with me, and she didn’t want it,” Bueno Silva said. “So if she doesn’t want it, it’s Julianna Peña and me because I am a fan of Julianna. Raquel too, but she didn’t want to fight with me, so now I don’t want to fight with her. Julianna deserves it. I deserve it. UFC, let’s go.”

Mayra Bueno Silva caught the attention of Pena on social media. “The Venezuelan Vixen” made it clear that she plans to give Silva a rude awakening.

“Did I hear someone say the name of the #peopleschamp? Perfect. Get in line. I’ll do you and Raquel in the same night. Who else wants a beating?”

Mayra Bueno Silva responded to the tweet from Pena and laughed it off. With that said, she also had a warning for Pena.

“She’s funny,” Bueno Silva said. “I love you, Julianna, but I will smash you. I will smash you. You and Raquel at the same time. Look at my fight and look at her fight. Oh, Julianna, shut up.”

Silva hasn’t suffered a loss since October 2021. Ever since moving back to the bantamweight division, Silva has won four in a row.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Mayra Bueno Silva UFC UFC Vegas 77

