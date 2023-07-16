UFC Vegas 77 Bonus Report: Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earn FOTN

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

The highly anticipated women's bantamweight main event

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 77 featured a welterweight contest between Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez. The bout resulted in a back-and-forth war between both men. Hafez took the bout on less than a week’s notice and gave the Australian all he can handle, nearly winning a split decision. The fight was Hafez’s UFC debut, while Della Maddalena improved to 5-0 in the promotion.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that x fighters would be taking home performance bonuses after competing at the UFC APEX.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jack Della Maddalena and Bassil Hafez earned fight of the night honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 main card. Della Maddalena won the fight by split decision.

Proving themselves on the big stage 🙌 💰 FOTN honors goes to JDM & Bassil Hafez! #UFCVegas77 [ B2YB @ToyoTires ] pic.twitter.com/U9h8H4P8Up — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2023

Performance of the night: Francisco Prado pocked an extra $50k for stopping Ottman Azaitar with a devastating TKO on the main card of UFC Vegas 77.

Performance of the night: Mayra Bueno Silva took home an extra $50k for submitting former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm with a second-round guillotine. She has now finished eight of her 11 wins by submission, moving her ever so close to a bantamweight title shot.

