Pros react after Mayra Bueno Silva submits Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77

By Zain Bando - July 15, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 event was headlined by a women’s bantamweight fight between Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva in Las Vegas at the UFC APEX.

Holly Holm

Holm had come from a controversial decision to Ketlen Vieira in May before bouncing back to beat Yama Santos by a unanimous decision in March. This is an important fight for both women to remain in the title picture at 135 pounds.

For Bueno Silva (11-2-1 MMA), she has had an impressive run in the UFC since appearing on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2019. She has now won four in a row, with her last win coming against Lina Länsberg in February by kneebar.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 77 main event between Holm and Bueno Silva was a closely-contested bout for as long as it lasted, but it was ultimately Bueno Silva getting the better of Holm early in the second round. As both women were against the fence, Bueno Silva found an opening and locked in a tight guillotine on the former champion, likely clinching a title shot in the process. She has now finished eight of her 11 wins by submission and won nine of her last 11. For Holly Holm, it’s back to the drawing board as she continues her win-one, lose-one pattern that has plagued her career over the last seven years.

Bueno Silva called out former bantamweight champion Julianna Pena for a potential title shot in the near future. At press time, the belt is still vacated after Nunes’ retirement last month. Holm held the belt for less than a year, upsetting Ronda Rousey before losing to Miesha Tate in March 2016. She has had several cracks at gold since but lost to Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Nunes in both outings. For Silva, this catapults her into a top-five or title fight next, upsetting the ex-champion in Vegas.

Check out how the pros reacted to Holm vs. Bueno Silva below:

Who would you like to see Bueno Silva fight next following her submission victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77?

Holly Holm Mayra Bueno Silva UFC

