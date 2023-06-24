UFC Jacksonville Results: Maycee Barber destroys Amanda Ribas (Video)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Jacksonville results, including the flyweight co-main event between Maycee Barber and Amanda Ribas.

Ribas (12-3) most recently competed at March’s UFC 285 event, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. The Brazilian has gone 3-2 over her past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Maycee Barber (12-2 MMA) will enter the contest boasting a four-fight win streak. ‘The Future’ most recently competed back in March of this year, earning a split decision victory over Andrea Lee.

Round one of the UFC Jacksonville co-main events begins and Amanda Ribas comes out firing. Maycee Barber returns venom with a big right hand over the top. A 1-2 from Ribas followed by a counter right. Another 1-2. Barber is backed up against the cage now. The ladies trade right hands. Barber follows with a 1-2. They clinch up. Short elbows by Barber. Ribas hits a head-and-arm throw, then spins into guard. Barber quickly scrambles back to her feet. Those elbows busted up Ribas’ nose. Barbar with a nice 1-2. Ribas rolls for a kneebar but ends up eating punches. Barber continues to land punches. Brutal ground-and-pound before the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two and Maycee Barber rocks Amanda Ribas with a head kick and then a right hand. She wastes little time taking the fight back down to the canvas. She begins unloading ground and pound. Ribas is in all sorts of trouble. The referee is taking a good look. This one is all over folks. What a performance from ‘The Future’.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO at 3:42 of Round 2

Who would you like to see Barber fight next following her TKO victory over Ribas this evening in Florida?