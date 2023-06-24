Pros react after Maycee Barber TKO’s Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville co-main featured a key women’s flyweight contest between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber.

Ribas (12-4) had most previously competed at March’s UFC 285 event, where she picked up a unanimous decision victory over Viviane Araujo. The Brazilian had gone 3-2 over her previous five Octagon appearances ahead of this afternoon’s event.

Meanwhile, Maycee Barber (13-2 MMA) entered the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak. ‘The Future’ had most previously competed back in March of this year, where she earned a split decision victory over Andrea Lee.

Tonight’s UFC Jacksonville co-main event proved to be a coming out party for Maycee Barber. After a shaky start, ‘The Future’ was able to dominate her Brazilian opponent on the ground, battering Ribas with some nasty ground and pound. After nearly scoring a finish in the late stages of the opening round, Barber sealed the deal in round two with an emphatic TKO victory. The win marked her fifth in a row.

Official UFC Jacksonville Results: Maycee Barber def. Amanda Ribas via TKO at 3:42 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Barber vs. Ribas’ below:

Great matchup @ufc hope this fight hits the mat and enjoy some @amandaribasufc @MayceeBarber world class Jiujitsu!! Love their energy🙌 about to witness super high level MMA LFG 🔥 #UFCJacksonville — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) June 24, 2023

#UFCBR bombando de tarde. Luta co principal entre Amanda Ribas e Maycee Barber CHAMA — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) June 24, 2023

Ladies came to bleed today 🤜🏽🤜🏽🤜🏽 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Maycee Barber defeating Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville:

Ground and Pound > Jiu Jitsu

•#UFCJacksonville — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) June 24, 2023

Great finish — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 24, 2023

Them ladies came to scrap congrats barber — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) June 24, 2023

Who would you like to see Barber fight next following her TKO victory over Ribas this evening in Florida? Share your thoughts in the comments on social media PENN Nation!