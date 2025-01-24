Ranked UFC lightweight says Max Holloway can give Islam Makhachev problems: ‘There are things that could be difficult’

By Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

One top-10 UFC lightweight has explained why he feels Max Holloway could make things interesting against Islam Makhachev.

Max Holloway Islam Makhachev

Makhachev recently broke the record for the most successful UFC lightweight title defenses. He was expected to meet Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311, but the challenger was removed due to a back injury. Renato Moicano stepped up and he was submitted in the opening frame.

While many still believe Tsarukyan would give Makhachev a stern challenge, could Holloway also pose problems for the 155-pound ruler?

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY CALLS TO DEFEND BMF TITLE IN REMATCH AGAINST CHARLES OLIVEIRA

Max Holloway Could Give Islam Makhachev Problems, Says Beneil Dariush

During an appearance on SiriusXM Fight Nation’s “MMA Today,” Beneil Dariush explained why he believes Max Holloway can pose a real threat to Islam Makhachev.

“You know who would be interesting is Max Holloway,” Dariush said. “I think Max Holloway could be an interesting fight for Makhachev because he’s hard to hold, he has excellent cardio, and he throws a lot of volume and I think these are things that could be difficult for Makhachev. Then, interestingly enough, if you watch the fight with Merab [Dvalishvili], he has excellent cardio and he was able to do so much with that excellent cardio. I don’t remember the last time I saw Holloway in the fourth and fifth round and he’s slowing down. So, I think he has something similar.”

Holloway was recently knocked out for the first time in his pro MMA career. In a bid to become a two-time UFC featherweight champion, “Blessed” was stopped by Ilia Topuria in the third round. It was “El Matador’s” boxing that did the trick, but would the standup threat be nearly as great against Makhachev? Could Holloway avoid Makhachev’s takedowns enough to make it a fight?

Time will tell if Holloway and Makahchev ever get a chance to mix it up.

Beneil Dariush Islam Makhachev Max Holloway UFC

