Alexander Volkanovski reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight: ‘Nothing’s completely locked in’

Alexander Volkanovski On Possible Timeframe for Next Fight

Speaking to Sky Sports New Zealand, Alexander Volkanovski was asked when he hopes to throw leather again. “The Great” said that while he’s pushing for a return this spring, he isn’t too sure of plans from the UFC brass.

“Like I said, nothing’s completely locked in,” Volkanovski said. “I was talking about being ready for March, April. They don’t have an exact date, but I would say in a couple of months, few months. So, yeah, I think the April date does look good, but you never know.”

Volkanovski’s last fight was the title loss to Topuria back in February 2024. Many fans are happy that Volkanovski has taken some time off to recovery from back-to-back knockout losses. While some have called for the former 145-pound king to take on Diego Lopes, Volkanovski has insisted that his next fight is for UFC gold. Lopes also has a fight against Yair Rodriguez reportedly in the works for March 29th.

The question remains, what does Topuria do next? The reigning featherweight titleholder has teased moving up to the lightweight division despite promising Volkanovski a title rematch. We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do.

