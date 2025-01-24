Alexander Volkanovski reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight: ‘Nothing’s completely locked in’

By Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has an idea of when he’d like to return to the Octagon.

Alexander Volkanovski

After a rough end to 2023, things weren’t much better in 2024 for the former UFC featherweight champion inside the Octagon. Volkanovski suffered a head kick knockout loss to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and then went on to lose the featherweight gold to Ilia Topuria via another brutal KO.

Now that he’s had some time to rest, Volkanovski feels he knows when the right time to return to action would be.

Alexander Volkanovski On Possible Timeframe for Next Fight

Speaking to Sky Sports New Zealand, Alexander Volkanovski was asked when he hopes to throw leather again. “The Great” said that while he’s pushing for a return this spring, he isn’t too sure of plans from the UFC brass.

“Like I said, nothing’s completely locked in,” Volkanovski said. “I was talking about being ready for March, April. They don’t have an exact date, but I would say in a couple of months, few months. So, yeah, I think the April date does look good, but you never know.”

Volkanovski’s last fight was the title loss to Topuria back in February 2024. Many fans are happy that Volkanovski has taken some time off to recovery from back-to-back knockout losses. While some have called for the former 145-pound king to take on Diego Lopes, Volkanovski has insisted that his next fight is for UFC gold. Lopes also has a fight against Yair Rodriguez reportedly in the works for March 29th.

The question remains, what does Topuria do next? The reigning featherweight titleholder has teased moving up to the lightweight division despite promising Volkanovski a title rematch. We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers ultimately decide to do.

