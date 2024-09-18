Max Holloway believes “deep down inside” Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him ahead of UFC 308: “He’s an odd fella for sure”

By Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him heading into their mammoth UFC 308 collision next month.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway

As we know, Max Holloway is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. He has achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career and next month, he’ll try and pull off another impressive feat.

RELATED: Ilia Topuria says Max Holloway, featherweights need a "motorcycle helmet" to survive his power

He is set to challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight championship at UFC 308. In the eyes of many, this is the toughest test that Topuria has faced to date. For ‘Blessed’, some wonder whether or not this could be the moment where his chin is really tested in a big way.

In a recent interview, Holloway explained why it feels like Topuria is actually a fan of his work.

Holloway’s Topuria view

“After the [UFC] 300 moment, the camera’s on him and the dude is just … he’s him, he’s himself. He’s an odd fella I would say,” Holloway told ESPN. “I just noticed yesterday some people were tagging me on Twitter that he commented on one of my Instagram posts saying ‘let’s go Max,’ I think he’s a fan of me.

“I think he’s a fan of me, and I think he can’t deny it, I think deep down inside, he’s really cheering for me, which is kind of weird, but he’s an odd fella. He’s an odd fella for sure.”

“What showed or what did I say or what did I do to show that he’s under my skin?” Holloway said. “That’s news to me. That’s funny. Nobody can really get under my skin.

“At the end of the day, if we wasn’t fighting, if we didn’t have a fight booked, I’d be kind of annoyed just because we don’t have a fight booked. But at the end of the day, we’re booked Oct. 26, I get to punch you in the face, kick you, hit you, I get to fight you. So why would I be mad about whatever he’s doing? The guy is writing checks right now that his body might not be able to cash. The greatest thing ever is we get to find out Oct. 26.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Who you got? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

